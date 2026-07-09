India, Myanmar review border security, agree to boost intelligence sharing

India and Myanmar Wednesday agreed to step up security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and operational coordination to tackle cross-border threats, including terrorism, insurgency, narcotics trafficking, arms smuggling, human trafficking, and cybercrime.
The Myanmar side also assured India that its territory would not be allowed to be used against India’s security interests, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesperson said in a statement.
The understanding was reached at the 23rd National Level Meeting between India and Myanmar, held in Delhi on July 7-8. The Indian delegation was led by Govind Mohan, Secretary, MHA, while the Myanmar delegation was led by Major General Min Thu.
“During the meeting, both sides reviewed bilateral security cooperation and progress under existing dialogue mechanisms. They held discussions on combating transnational crimes, including organised crime, wildlife trafficking, and other activities affecting the security interests of both countries,” the MHA spokesperson said.
The two sides reportedly reviewed the security situation along the India-Myanmar border and reaffirmed the need to maintain peace, stability, and security in the border areas.
India also highlighted Myanmar’s significance in its Neighbourhood First, Act East, and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) policies.
“The two countries also discussed the need to work closely towards the completion of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, both considered important connectivity initiatives in the region. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting and agreed to continue close engagement among relevant agencies through existing bilateral mechanisms, regular exchanges, training programs, and implementation of mutually agreed decisions,” the spokesperson said.