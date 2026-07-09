India, Myanmar review border security, agree to boost intelligence sharing

The Indian delegation was led by Govind Mohan, Secretary, MHA, while the Myanmar delegation was led by Major General Min Thu (left). (Photo Credit: MHA)

India and Myanmar Wednesday agreed to step up security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and operational coordination to tackle cross-border threats, including terrorism, insurgency, narcotics trafficking, arms smuggling, human trafficking, and cybercrime.

The Myanmar side also assured India that its territory would not be allowed to be used against India’s security interests, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesperson said in a statement.

The understanding was reached at the 23rd National Level Meeting between India and Myanmar, held in Delhi on July 7-8. The Indian delegation was led by Govind Mohan, Secretary, MHA, while the Myanmar delegation was led by Major General Min Thu.