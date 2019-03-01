India must live, work, grow, fight, and win as one: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday India will “live, work, grow, fight, and win as one”, even as he cautioned BJP party workers that it is necessary that nothing is done to dent the morale of the armed forces, and to give “the enemies a chance to raise their fingers against us”.

Speaking at a massive reach-out programme with BJP booth workers, Modi said, “Our soldiers are showing their valour at the border and even across the border. The entire country is one and is with soldiers. The world is looking at our collective will. We have confidence in their ability.. . Its very important that nothing is done to affect their morale or give our enemies a chance to raise their fingers against us.”

Modi was addressing around one crore party workers in 15,000 locations across the country via video on the NaMo app. During the programme, which began at 12 noon, Modi responded to questions from his party workers in Agartala, Hapur, Jamshedpur, Jhargram (West Bengal), Mangaldoi (Assam), Pune, Shimla, Rewari (Haryana) and Coimbatore.

He said, “When enemies try to destabilise India and unleash a terror attack on us, their attempt is to stop the functioning of our nation and stall its progress. Every Indian has to stand against it like a strong wall. We have to show that the country will not stop nor its progress would be stalled.”

“India will live as one. India will work as one. India will grow as one. India will fight as one. India will win as one,” he said.

Modi’s remarks come even as the Opposition accuses the BJP of politicising the sacrifices of the armed forces. The BJP has claimed that Pakistan is using the Opposition’s statement to project that India’s political leadership is not united in the fight against terror.

The PM reiterated that the biggest responsibility of every booth worker would be to be in touch with the voters, and said that there should be a healthy competition between them in spreading videos and campaigning about the government’s welfare schemes.

Modi also took the opportunity to attack the opposition. In order to urge his party workers to work hard to see that the BJP is back in power, the PM said that the previous BJP government, led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had taken many initiatives but all were dropped by the later government.

“They all got wasted as the party was defeated,” Modi said.

The PM also alleged that Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh — where the BJP lost power in the recent Assembly polls — have stopped many of the people-friendly programmes of the previous governments led by the BJP.

According to the PM, the last five years was the time “to get the requirements done”, but 2019-24 will be a “period to fulfill the country’s desires, to look into future and to become one among the top five in the world”.

Modi said five years have transformed India so drastically that “from adoring Batman and Superman as heroes, it now has Bahubali as its hero”.

When a booth worker said that the Opposition has projected that demonetisation and GST implementation hurt the middle class, Modi replied that for the middle class, rising inflation was the biggest issue and his government has contained it.

Slamming the Opposition parties’ attempts to cobble a joint force against the BJP, Modi repeated that it is not “mahagadbandan” but “maha milavat”.

Modi also expressed confidence that his party would do well in the southern states “because people want a party that works for the development of the country”. In Tamil Nadu, where the BJP has entered into an alliance with the AIADMK, Modi said, “BJP will gain the maximum.”