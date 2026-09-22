‘India must be at the table’: 4 European countries back India’s permanent UNSC membership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attends the first Visegrad Group (V4)+India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New York. (Image: X/ S Jaishankar)

Four-nation Visegrad Group (V4) has backed India’s inclusion as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, with Slovakia’s Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar saying India “must be at the table” as a permanent member of the UN’s top decision-making body.

The four countries part of Visegrad Group are Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Speaking after the first Visegrad Group (V4)+India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Blanar said all four V4 countries agreed on India’s permanent membership, according to ANI.

“We all agree as V4 countries that India, as a part of the Global South country, an upcoming superpower in the Indo-Pacific region, must be at the table as the permanent member of the UN Security Council,” Blanar said.