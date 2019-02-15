Pulwama attack: Rajnath vows to win decisive war against terror, says morale of jawans not hit

In a stern message to terrorists in the aftermath of the lethal Pulwama attack, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Friday vowed that India will “see this fight against terrorism to the end.”

“I have requested the state governments to extend the maximum help they can lend to the bereaved families. I have given all the necessary directions to the officers. The morale has not taken a hit. We’ll see this fight against terrorism to the end,” Singh told reporters after a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar.

In the single worst terror attack in the Valley, at least 40 jawans were killed and several grievously injured when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden car into the bus, which was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles with 2,547 CRPF personnel, moving from Jammu to Srinagar. Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Singh also said the civilian traffic will be restricted for some time on highways and major roads in Jammu and Kashmir during the movement of convoys of army and security forces. “This may cause inconvenience and I apologise for this but this is necessary for the safety of jawans,” he added. Listen to Pulwama attack podcast

Shortly after arriving from Delhi, the home minister attended a solemn function in Srinagar where the remains of 40 CRPF jawans were kept in coffins, draped with tricolour. He also helped carry the coffin of a slain CRPF jawan after he laid a wreath on the mortal remains of the troops.

In a veiled reference to separatists and hardline Hurriyat Conference leaders, Singh said, “Some elements are being funded by Pakistan and ISI. We won’t tolerate terror. We will eliminate terror. People of Jammu and Kashmir are with us in our fight against terror.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a hard-hitting speech, had said that those responsible for the attack will pay ‘a heavy price’ and security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists as he ensured that forces behind the act of terrorism would be definitely punished.

With inputs from ANI, PTI