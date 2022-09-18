scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
India Weather Live Updates: Three-year-old dead in wall collapse due to heavy rains in UP; IMD predicts downpour in Odisha, Maharashtra

India Weather Monsoon News Live Updates Today: Parts of Uttar Pradesh including the Deoria district has been receiving heavy rains for the last three days, leading to heavy waterlogging at many places.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 18, 2022 9:05:04 am
Lucknow: A cycle rickshaw driver, ferrying a passenger, wades through a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall, in Lucknow, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

India Monsoon News Live Updates Today: A three-year-old boy died and his mother was seriously injured on Saturday evening when a wall of their kutcha house collapsed following rains in this district, officials said, PTI reported. The incident took place in Rampur town, they said. Parts of Uttar Pradesh including the Deoria district has been receiving heavy rains for the last three days, leading to heavy waterlogging at many places.

Meanwhile, in Odisha, one person was killed and three were injured in a lightning strike during a football match in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Saturday. The incident took place at Rajabasa playground in Baripada Town Police Station area. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy downpour in Odisha over the next few days due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal.

Incessant heavy rainfall in Maharashtra has also led to waterlogging in several areas of Thane. Railway tracks at the Thane Railway station have been submerged under the rainwater. In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the IMD said, rainfall was likely to decrease. As many as 22 people died from separate rain-related incidents in the state on the same day.

India Weather Live Updates: Three-year-old dead in wall collapse due to heavy rains in UP; IMD predicts downpour in Odisha, Maharashtra today; Follow live updates.

09:05 (IST)18 Sep 2022
Three-year-old dead in wall collapse due to heavy rains in UP

09:03 (IST)18 Sep 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog, we bring to you the latest rainfall updates from across India. Stay tuned!

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 09:00:39 am
