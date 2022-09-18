India Weather Live Updates: Three-year-old dead in wall collapse due to heavy rains in UP; IMD predicts downpour in Odisha, Maharashtra

India Monsoon News Live Updates Today: A three-year-old boy died and his mother was seriously injured on Saturday evening when a wall of their kutcha house collapsed following rains in this district, officials said, PTI reported. The incident took place in Rampur town, they said. Parts of Uttar Pradesh including the Deoria district has been receiving heavy rains for the last three days, leading to heavy waterlogging at many places.

Meanwhile, in Odisha, one person was killed and three were injured in a lightning strike during a football match in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Saturday. The incident took place at Rajabasa playground in Baripada Town Police Station area. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy downpour in Odisha over the next few days due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal.

Incessant heavy rainfall in Maharashtra has also led to waterlogging in several areas of Thane. Railway tracks at the Thane Railway station have been submerged under the rainwater. In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the IMD said, rainfall was likely to decrease. As many as 22 people died from separate rain-related incidents in the state on the same day.