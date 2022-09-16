India Monsoon Weather Live Updates: Nine people killed as wall of Army enclave collapses amid heavy rain; Delhi to see rainfall and thundershowers

India Monsoon Live (September 16): At least nine people, including three minor children, died and two people were injured when an under-construction wall of an Army enclave collapsed, following heavy rain, in the Dilkusha area of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow late Thursday night. The victims lived in huts outside the enclave and were sleeping when the incident took place, the police said. The deceased include three men, three women and three children, a police officer said. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital and doctors said their condition was stable.

Light intensity rainfall is likely in parts of Delhi, including the India Gate area, Lodhi Road, Defence Colony and Lajpat Nagar, over the next two hours, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued at 9 am. Light rain and thundershowers are on the forecast for Delhi-NCR on Friday, with parts of the city waking up to overcast skies.

Pune district’s Ghat areas will stay on ‘orange’ alert on Friday and will possibly witness very heavy rainfall (115.5 mm to 204.4mm in 24 hours), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Meanwhile, Pune city, the IMD said, will receive moderate intensity rainfall on Friday and cloudy sky conditions will prevail throughout the day. Light to moderate intensity rain has persisted over the city through Thursday night.