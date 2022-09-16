scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022
India Monsoon Weather Live Updates: Nine people killed as wall of Army enclave collapses amid heavy rain; Delhi to see rainfall and thundershowers

India Weather Live News: The deceased include three men, three women and three children, a police officer said. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital and doctors said their condition was stable.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 16, 2022 11:21:10 am
Heavy rains in Lucknow caused a wall to collapse in Cantt area, killing nine and injuring two. (Photo: @ANINewsUP/ Twitter)

India Monsoon Live (September 16): At least nine people, including three minor children, died and two people were injured when an under-construction wall of an Army enclave collapsed, following heavy rain, in the Dilkusha area of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow late Thursday night. The victims lived in huts outside the enclave and were sleeping when the incident took place, the police said. The deceased include three men, three women and three children, a police officer said. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital and doctors said their condition was stable.

Light intensity rainfall is likely in parts of Delhi, including the India Gate area, Lodhi Road, Defence Colony and Lajpat Nagar, over the next two hours, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued at 9 am. Light rain and thundershowers are on the forecast for Delhi-NCR on Friday, with parts of the city waking up to overcast skies.

Pune district’s Ghat areas will stay on ‘orange’ alert on Friday and will possibly witness very heavy rainfall (115.5 mm to 204.4mm in 24 hours), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Meanwhile, Pune city, the IMD said, will receive moderate intensity rainfall on Friday and cloudy sky conditions will prevail throughout the day. Light to moderate intensity rain has persisted over the city through Thursday night.

11:21 (IST)16 Sep 2022
Thane-Belapur road blocked due to waterlogging amid heavy rainfall

Thane-Belapur road was blocked due to waterlogging near Mahape during heavy rainfall in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

Moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai Thane Raigad Palghar Ghats area of Pune during the next 3-4 hours, said IMD Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast very heavy rainfall over eight states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, till the end of this week. On Monday, the depression which was located over south Odisha weakened into a well-marked low pressure system but it will lead to enhanced rainfall over central India regions.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat will receive widespread heavy spells till Friday, the Met department has forecast.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 11:15:42 am
