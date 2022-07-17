India Monsoon Live Updates: Early morning rain in Delhi brings respite from heat; Kerala on high alert as rainfall likely to continue for five days

scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 17, 2022 9:11:39 am
India monsoon, monsoon rainsLucknow: Monsoon rain in Lucknow, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

India monsoon weather forecast live updates: Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi early Sunday morning bringing respite from the heat and humidity. The India Meteorological Department has predicted rain along with thunderstorms and lightning in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the next three days.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, authorities Saturday issued an alert to those residing along the banks of rivers in north and central Kerala as heavy rains continue to lash most parts of the State with certain dams nearing storage capacity. Quoting the weatherman, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said heavy rains would continue for the next five days and cautioned people living in hilly regions to remain vigilant. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an yellow alert to eight northern districts – Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Monsoon rains continue to lash Rajasthan, where many areas including the state capital recorded moderate rain on Saturday. The spell of rain is likely to continue in the arid state for the coming few days, PTI reported. According to the Meteorological (MeT) Centre in Jaipur, 17.8 mm rainfall was recorded in the state capital till 6 pm on Saturday.

Live Blog

09:11 (IST)17 Jul 2022
In Pictures | Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi today
09:02 (IST)17 Jul 2022
Early morning rain in Delhi brings respite from heat

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi early Sunday morning bringing respite from the heat and humidity. The India Meteorological Department has predicted rain along with thunderstorms and lightning in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the next three days.

 

