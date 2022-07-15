India Monsoon Live Updates: IMD issues red alert for Palghar, major rivers flowing above danger mark

India monsoon weather forecast live updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Palghar on Friday after several major rivers flowed above the danger mark. Four more people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, taking the toll in the current monsoon season to 99, said the state disaster management department. These deaths – all from Gondia district in eastern Maharashtra – were reported between Wednesday and Thursday evening, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, torrential downpour in several parts of Odisha due to a low pressure area over its coast has helped the state overcome the deficit in rainfall during this monsoon, the India Meteorological Department said. The seasonal cumulative rainfall between June 1 to July 14 was 341 mm against the average value of 345.5 mm, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said. During the period, six districts received excess showers, while 17 others received normal rainfall, PTI reported.
Strong winds and incessant rains have wreaked havoc in northern Kerala, causing rivers to overflow in several areas of the Kasaragod, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts, forcing residents to seek refuge. Eight rehabilitation camps have been created in the Wayanad region, and as many as 427 persons, including two pregnant women, seven toddlers, and one person with a disability, have been sent there.
Fairly widespread showers are expected in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat over the next three-four days, according to the IMD's latest weathen bulletin. Isolated bouts of intense rainfall is predicted in Telangana, coastal Karnataka and Odisha.
Heavy rains continued to pound several parts of Gujarat and some rivers were in spate in Navsari district where many areas went under knee-deep water, forcing authorities to evacuate more than 100 people, officials said on Thursday.
There was no immediate respite in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy to very heavy rain" on Friday at several places across Gujarat, mainly in southern parts of the state and the Saurashtra region.
Since Thursday morning, significant rainfall was reported in south Gujarat's Navsari district, with Chikhli taluka receiving 209 mm between 6am and 4pm. Chikhli was followed by Gandevi (205 mm), Navsari taluka (187 mm), Vansda (157 mm) and Jalalpor (154 mm), a release from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said. Incessant showers have been lashing many parts of the state since the last four days. (PTI)
The seasonal cumulative rainfall between June 1 to July 14 was 341 mm against the average value of 345.5 mm, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said During the period, six districts received excess showers, while 17 others received normal rainfall. “Now we can say that rainfall across Odisha is normal and there is no deficit. Rainfall will continue till July 17,” H R Biswas, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, told PTI.
The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in several districts, including Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Bargarh, and heavy rainfall in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Boudh and Angul. “Under the influence of the low pressure area over south coastal Odisha and strong monsoon flow, squally weather with surface wind speed of 45-55 kmph is very likely off Odisha coast till Saturday. (PTI)
Three women were killed in a wall collapse on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, while one death each was reported Amreli and Gir Somnath districts, taking the death toll in rain-related incidents since July 7 to 43, even as heavy rain continued to batter parts of Gujarat. Navsari district is the worst-hit where the national highway connecting Mumbai was closed again on Thursday following the flooding of Purna river.
Flood-like situation continued for the fifth consecutive day since July 10, with the IMD issuing a red alert till Friday for eight districts — Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar in Saurashtra, and Surat, Navsari, Dang, Tapi and Valsad in South Gujarat, according to State Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi. Two choppers were deployed in Navsari district for rescue operations on Thursday, said Trivedi. According to Trivedi, “Purna river flooded after Yeldari and Siddheshwar dams on the Maharashtra side overflowed.” Read more.