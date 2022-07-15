scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022
India Monsoon Live Updates: IMD issues red alert for Palghar, major rivers flowing above danger mark

Torrential downpour in several parts of Odisha due to a low pressure area over its coast has helped the state overcome the deficit in rainfall during this monsoon

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 15, 2022 10:02:09 am
Gujarat rainsGujarat has received 51 per cent of the season’s average rainfall over the last two weeks.

India monsoon weather forecast live updates:  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Palghar on Friday after several major rivers flowed above the danger mark. Four more people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, taking the toll in the current monsoon season to 99, said the state disaster management department. These deaths – all from Gondia district in eastern Maharashtra – were reported between Wednesday and Thursday evening, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, torrential downpour in several parts of Odisha due to a low pressure area over its coast has helped the state overcome the deficit in rainfall during this monsoon, the India Meteorological Department said. The seasonal cumulative rainfall between June 1 to July 14 was 341 mm against the average value of 345.5 mm, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said. During the period, six districts received excess showers, while 17 others received normal rainfall, PTI reported.

Strong winds and incessant rains have wreaked havoc in northern Kerala, causing rivers to overflow in several areas of the Kasaragod, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts, forcing residents to seek refuge. Eight rehabilitation camps have been created in the Wayanad region, and as many as 427 persons, including two pregnant women, seven toddlers, and one person with a disability, have been sent there.

Live Blog

09:57 (IST)15 Jul 2022
Weather today: Widespread showers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat

Fairly widespread showers are expected in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat over the next three-four days, according to the IMD's latest weathen bulletin. Isolated bouts of intense rainfall is predicted in Telangana, coastal Karnataka and Odisha. 

09:51 (IST)15 Jul 2022
Parts of Gujarat continue to reel under downpour; Navsari worst hit, 3 NHs shut

Heavy rains continued to pound several parts of Gujarat and some rivers were in spate in Navsari district where many areas went under knee-deep water, forcing authorities to evacuate more than 100 people, officials said on Thursday.

There was no immediate respite in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy to very heavy rain" on Friday at several places across Gujarat, mainly in southern parts of the state and the Saurashtra region.

Since Thursday morning, significant rainfall was reported in south Gujarat's Navsari district, with Chikhli taluka receiving 209 mm between 6am and 4pm. Chikhli was followed by Gandevi (205 mm), Navsari taluka (187 mm), Vansda (157 mm) and Jalalpor (154 mm), a release from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said. Incessant showers have been lashing many parts of the state since the last four days. (PTI)

09:50 (IST)15 Jul 2022
Odisha overcomes monsoon rain deficit: IMD

Torrential downpour in several parts of Odisha due to a low pressure area over its coast has helped the state overcome the deficit in rainfall during this monsoon, the India Meteorological Department said.

The seasonal cumulative rainfall between June 1 to July 14 was 341 mm against the average value of 345.5 mm, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said During the period, six districts received excess showers, while 17 others received normal rainfall. “Now we can say that rainfall across Odisha is normal and there is no deficit. Rainfall will continue till July 17,” H R Biswas, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, told PTI.

The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in several districts, including Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Bargarh, and heavy rainfall in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Boudh and Angul. “Under the influence of the low pressure area over south coastal Odisha and strong monsoon flow, squally weather with surface wind speed of 45-55 kmph is very likely off Odisha coast till Saturday. (PTI)

09:50 (IST)15 Jul 2022
Heavy rain batters Gujarat for 5th straight day, toll 43 since July 7

Three women were killed in a wall collapse on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, while one death each was reported Amreli and Gir Somnath districts, taking the death toll in rain-related incidents since July 7 to 43, even as heavy rain continued to batter parts of Gujarat. Navsari district is the worst-hit where the national highway connecting Mumbai was closed again on Thursday following the flooding of Purna river.

Flood-like situation continued for the fifth consecutive day since July 10, with the IMD issuing a red alert till Friday for eight districts — Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar in Saurashtra, and Surat, Navsari, Dang, Tapi and Valsad in South Gujarat, according to State Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi. Two choppers were deployed in Navsari district for rescue operations on Thursday, said Trivedi. According to Trivedi, “Purna river flooded after Yeldari and Siddheshwar dams on the Maharashtra side overflowed.” Read more. 

NDRF teams rescue people in Gujarat’s Navsari district on Thursday. (Express)

People help an elderly woman to wade through a flooded street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

The northernmost region of Kasaragod, where the Tejaswini and Madhuvahini rivers have been overflowing since early this week, reported heavy rainfall. This has caused flooding in various areas of the district. Kasaragod, Kannur, and Wayanad districts are predicted to see heavy to very heavy rainfall, according to the Met department.

An orange signal denotes very heavy rains between 6 cm and 20 cm of rain, while a red alert means heavy to extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours. A yellow signal denotes 6 to 11 cm of significant rainfall.

 

