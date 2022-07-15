India Monsoon Live Updates: IMD issues red alert for Palghar, major rivers flowing above danger mark

India monsoon weather forecast live updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Palghar on Friday after several major rivers flowed above the danger mark. Four more people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, taking the toll in the current monsoon season to 99, said the state disaster management department. These deaths – all from Gondia district in eastern Maharashtra – were reported between Wednesday and Thursday evening, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, torrential downpour in several parts of Odisha due to a low pressure area over its coast has helped the state overcome the deficit in rainfall during this monsoon, the India Meteorological Department said. The seasonal cumulative rainfall between June 1 to July 14 was 341 mm against the average value of 345.5 mm, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said. During the period, six districts received excess showers, while 17 others received normal rainfall, PTI reported.

Strong winds and incessant rains have wreaked havoc in northern Kerala, causing rivers to overflow in several areas of the Kasaragod, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts, forcing residents to seek refuge. Eight rehabilitation camps have been created in the Wayanad region, and as many as 427 persons, including two pregnant women, seven toddlers, and one person with a disability, have been sent there.