Rain deficit hits over one-third of India, including half of Assam’s districts

Rainfall activity in July and August largely remained prominent over central India regions, between Odisha and Gujarat. (File Photo)

With the southwest monsoon set to enter its final leg soon, nearly 35 per cent of India’s geographical area has experienced a significant rain deficit, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows.

This includes 412 districts across 14 states and Union Territories in the south peninsula, northeast, and some parts of eastern and northwest regions. Assam, which faced one of the worst floods in recent years, reported rainfall deficits in 19 of its 35 districts.

The IMD’s rainfall data showed that countrywide rainfall during the season (since June 1) was 554.2 mm, which was 13 per cent below normal for this time of the year. Notably, the cumulative rainfall departure from normal has consistently remained negative throughout this season.