India Monsoon News Live: Heavy rains kill 18 in Kerala; Bihar CM inspects flood threat

India Monsoon News Live Updates Today (August 4): Kerala government Wednesday said that landslides and flash floods in the state caused by heavy rains killed 18 people in the last few days, damaged hundreds of properties and displaced thousands.

In Karnataka, as many as 11 people, including children, have been killed in several rain-related accidents across Karnataka in a month even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the districts of the coastal region of the state forecasting ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ till August 5.

Threat of a flood loomed large in northern districts of Bihar on Wednesday with many rivers in the region flowing above danger levels, the water resources department said. Heavy rainfall in Nepal and some parts of the state situated along the border has caused a rise in water levels of Kosi, Kamala Balan and Bagmati rivers over the past few days, it said.