scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Live now

India Monsoon News Live: Heavy rains kill 18 in Kerala; Bihar CM inspects flood threat

India Monsoon, Rain News Live Updates, India Weather Today, August 3, 2022: Heavy rainfall in Nepal and some parts of Bihar situated along the border has caused a rise in water levels of Kosi, Kamala Balan and Bagmati rivers over the past few days, itstate's water department said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 9:00:52 am
Man cycles through a waterlogged road amid heavy rainfall in Kerala. (Express Photo by Sanjay Mohan)

India Monsoon News Live Updates Today (August 4): Kerala government Wednesday said that landslides and flash floods in the state caused by heavy rains killed 18 people in the last few days, damaged hundreds of properties and displaced thousands.

In Karnataka, as many as 11 people, including children, have been killed in several rain-related accidents across Karnataka in a month even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the districts of the coastal region of the state forecasting ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ till August 5.

Threat of a flood loomed large in northern districts of Bihar on Wednesday with many rivers in the region flowing above danger levels, the water resources department said. Heavy rainfall in Nepal and some parts of the state situated along the border has caused a rise in water levels of Kosi, Kamala Balan and Bagmati rivers over the past few days, it said.

Live Blog

India Monsoon News Live: Heavy rains kill 18 in Kerala; Karnataka records 11 deaths in rain-related accidents; heavy rains kill 18 in Kerala; Bihar CM inspects flood threat; follow this space for more live updates

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 09:00:52 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.