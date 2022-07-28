India Monsoon News Live: Delhi to witness rainfall over next 3 days

India Monsoon Live Updates Today: Delhi is expected to witness moderate rainfall on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said in its forecast. According to the forecast, the city is likely to see rain spells over the next three days as the monsoon trough is likely to “continue to shift gradually northwards.”
Meanwhile, the weather department in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday said heavy rain is expected in the state over the next few days which may lead to disruption of essential services and trigger flash floods. The ongoing rainfall activity is very likely to increase from July 28 to 30.
Normal life continued to be impacted in some parts of the Hyderabad on Wednesday as incessant rains battered the state during the past few days. Several localities here received moderate to light rains, the Telangana State Development Planning Society said, citing rainfall data upto 8 AM on Wednesday.
The ongoing rainfall activity is very likely to increase from July 28 to 30. Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with one or two spells of very heavy rain in parts of Shimla, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba and adjoining areas is expected during the next 48-72 hours with peak rainfall in the next 36-48 hours, the Met department said.
Moderate rainfall with isolated spells of heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur during the next 48 hours. Flash floods are feared in parts of the two districts during this period, it said.
Reduced visibility conditions, increased runoff in streams, nullahs and other channels leading to flash floods and disruption of essential services including water, electricity and communications systems in mid and high hills of the state are feared due to the heavy rainfall. ---PTI
Rainfall activity in Delhi is likely to pick up from Thursday, with the MeT office forecasting moderate rain or thudershowers in the city over the next three days.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon trough is likely to "continue to shift gradually northwards", leading to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from Wednesday.
The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded 232.8 mm of rainfall so far in July against a normal of 183.3 mm. ---PTI