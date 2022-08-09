India Monsoon News Live Updates: IMD issues red alert for rainfall in Maharashtra districts; Bengal to receive heavy rainfall

Fishermen at the Namkhana harbour in South 24 Parganas district on Monday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The doppler radar—which surveys weather patterns, and forecasts— situated at Colaba continued to remain suspended. The radar installed in 2010 at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Colaba in South Mumbai has seen frequent breakdowns in the last four years and has remained defunct since July, the start of the monsoon season this year. However, the IMD maintained that the forecast was not impacted by the defunct radar.

Extremely heavy rains were expected to lash a few parts of Mumbai on Monday as the weather department issued a ‘red alert’ for the day. However, only light rainfall was recorded till Monday evening.

Explaining the impact of wrong forecast and alert, a senior BMC official said, “As per the protocol of red alert, we are required to send out blast SMS asking people not to venture out and step out only if necessary. In addition, Emergency Support Function (ESF), i.e., navy, Fire Brigade, NDRF, and Railways are on alert and standby mode until the alert is lifted. All the effort goes waste because of a wrong forecast.”