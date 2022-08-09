scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022
India Monsoon News Live Updates: IMD issues red alert for rainfall in Maharashtra districts; Bengal to receive heavy rainfall

Monsoon news, weather live updates: Most districts in southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, are likely to receive heavy rainfall this week due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 9, 2022 10:30:32 am
India Monsoon News Updates, Weather News Update, Rain News Live Today, August 9, 2022: Most districts in southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, are likely to receive heavy rainfall this week due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department said. The state government has alerted the administrations of coastal districts in the wake of the forecast of the weather department that said fishermen from the state have been advised not to venture into the sea from August 8 to 11.

Meanwhile, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KANDMC), since June 1, 73 people and 505 animals have died in rain-related incidents in the state. Over 7,386 people stay in the 75 relief camps opened by the government. Owing to heavy rainfall, many reservoirs in Karnataka are filled to the brim and outflow from these has increased, according to data shared by KSNDMC.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee returned from Delhi on Sunday, cutting short her stay in the national capital by a day, to take stock of the situation in the state in the wake of bad weather prediction by the Met Department.

Live Blog

India Monsoon Live Updates: Most districts in southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, are likely to receive heavy rainfall this week due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department said. Watch this space for all weather updates from across India.

10:26 (IST)09 Aug 2022
IMD issues red alert for rainfall in Maharashtra districts

The India Meteorological Department Tuesday issued a red alert to most districts of Maharashtra; Pune, Nashik, Valsad, Phalghar, Navsari and Raigad.

09:44 (IST)09 Aug 2022
Watch | Weather Today, August 9

The doppler radar—which surveys weather patterns, and forecasts— situated at Colaba continued to remain suspended. The radar installed in 2010 at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Colaba in South Mumbai has seen frequent breakdowns in the last four years and has remained defunct since July, the start of the monsoon season this year. However, the IMD maintained that the forecast was not impacted by the defunct radar.

IMD issues red alert; Mumbai sees only light rain

Extremely heavy rains were expected to lash a few parts of Mumbai on Monday as the weather department issued a ‘red alert’ for the day. However, only light rainfall was recorded till Monday evening.

Explaining the impact of wrong forecast and alert, a senior BMC official said, “As per the protocol of red alert, we are required to send out blast SMS asking people not to venture out and step out only if necessary. In addition, Emergency Support Function (ESF), i.e., navy, Fire Brigade, NDRF, and Railways are on alert and standby mode until the alert is lifted. All the effort goes waste because of a wrong forecast.”

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 09:26:05 am
