India Monsoon News Live Updates: IMD issues red alert for rainfall in Maharashtra districts; Bengal to receive heavy rainfall

India Monsoon News Updates, Weather News Update, Rain News Live Today, August 9, 2022: Most districts in southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, are likely to receive heavy rainfall this week due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department said. The state government has alerted the administrations of coastal districts in the wake of the forecast of the weather department that said fishermen from the state have been advised not to venture into the sea from August 8 to 11.
Meanwhile, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KANDMC), since June 1, 73 people and 505 animals have died in rain-related incidents in the state. Over 7,386 people stay in the 75 relief camps opened by the government. Owing to heavy rainfall, many reservoirs in Karnataka are filled to the brim and outflow from these has increased, according to data shared by KSNDMC.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee returned from Delhi on Sunday, cutting short her stay in the national capital by a day, to take stock of the situation in the state in the wake of bad weather prediction by the Met Department.
The India Meteorological Department Tuesday issued a red alert to most districts of Maharashtra; Pune, Nashik, Valsad, Phalghar, Navsari and Raigad.