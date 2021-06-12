India Monsoon Live Updates: Rain lashes Mumbai; Monsoon to arrive in Delhi on June 15

A train that was forced to stop ahead of Kurla station in Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

India Monsoon Live Updates: Heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai on Saturday morning, with moderate to heavy showers expected to persist both in the city and in its surrounding suburbs for the next 48 hours. According to the IMD’s latest prediction, there is also a possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places over the next two days.

Meanwhile, due to a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the monsoon season is expected to arrive in Delhi and most of north India ahead of schedule on June 15. Pre-monsoon showers are expected in the National Capital from today onwards, the IMD said.

Farely widespread rainfall with isolated bouts of heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar, UP, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana over the next 5-6 days, the IMD’s latest bulletin stated. The rest of the northern region, excluding Rajasthan, will experience scattered showers.