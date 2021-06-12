India Monsoon Live Updates: Rain lashes Mumbai; Monsoon to arrive in Delhi on June 15

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday, leading to traffic snarls and severe waterlogging that left roads, subways, suburban rail tracks and entire neighbourhoods inundated. The southwest monsoon arrived in the city with a bang, while the MeT department issued an alert for more downpour. The southwest monsoon has arrived two days ahead of its normal date.
Meanwhile, a red alert was sounded in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, where extremely heavy showers are likely to continue till Friday. Since there is a risk of landslides due to heavy rains, 1,139 people from 20 villages have been shifted to safer places, PTI reported.
In view of the IMD's warning about heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the Konkan region of Maharashtra between June 11 and 15, the state government on Wednesday requested the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to send 12 teams to five coastal districts. The State Disaster Management Authority of the state government requested the Commandant of the NDRF to depute the teams in Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts by June 10 afternoon.
The India Meteorogical Department issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, which signifies a possibility of 'Very heavy to extremely heavy rain at isolated places'.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai recorded 222.2 mm rain in a span of 12 hours — 44 per cent of the monthly average rainfall in June (505 mm). It said the city will continue to receive extremely heavy rain spells — more than 200 mm in 24 hours — till June 13. The record for the highest 24-hour spell for the month is 399 mm on June 9, 1991.
With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) once again caught on the wrong foot, despite several assurances, officials decided to shut the key Andheri subway, which was among the first to get inundated, for four months across the entire season.
Following torrential rainfall over the last three days, Mumbai has clocked in 565.2 mm rain, more than the monthly average rainfall of 505 mm, in just the first 11 days of monsoon.
Mumbai received 107mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Friday, according to the automatic weather station at Santacruz. The city had recorded the highest monthly rainfall at 1106.7 mm in 2015.
The Maharashtra capital is expected to receive heavy showers from Friday night to Tuesday and record at least 200 mm of rain in the coming days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert (take action) for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri for Sunday with a forecast of extremely heavy rain at isolated places. i.e., above 204.5 mm rain in 24 hours. Read the full report here.
The Bombay High Court on Friday appointed Justice J P Deodhar, a former judge of the high court, as commissioner to probe the incident of building collapse in suburban Malad here which claimed the lives of 12 persons including eight children. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni earlier in the day ordered a judicial probe into the incident. The bench subsequently appointed Justice (retd) Deodhar as inquiry commissioner.
The inquiry will fix accountability for the incident, ascertain if the owner of the building had obtained a prior sanction for construction from municipal authorities, and if any planning or civic authority had taken action such as issuance of notices against the building in the past. A preliminary inquiry report should be submitted by June 24, the high court said.
During the hearing, the judges said they were immensely pained by the incident in which eight innocent children lost their lives. Those in charge of the municipal ward of Malvani area where the building stood must be held accountable, it said. (PTI)
Delhi is likely to see light to moderate intensity rain on Saturday accompanied by gusty winds, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Pre-monsoon showers are expected to continue in Delhi until the arrival of the southwest monsoon around June 15, if meteorological conditions remain favourable, IMD officials said.
On Sunday, moderate intensity rain is forecast in the city with wind speeds of around 40 kmph, followed by light rain till Friday. Read the full report here.
Two days ago, the southwest monsoon arrived over Mumbai and north Konkan with a bang. The 24-hour rainfall recorded at many areas along the coast, including Mumbai, ranged between 150 mm and 230 mm.
Despite the monsoon arriving before schedule over Pune and three days ahead over Mumbai, the rainfall here at the start of the season this year has been a subdued one. Between June 6 and 10, the city (Shivajinagar) recorded only 3.7 mm of rain.
Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, said the city will continue to receive mostly moderate-intensity (15.6 mm to 64.4 mm in 24 hours) rain till the middle of next week. Read the full report here.
Farely widespread rainfall with isolated bouts of heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar, UP, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana over the next 5-6 days, the IMD’s latest bulletin stated. The rest of the northern region, excluding Rajasthan, will experience scattered showers.