India Monsoon Live Updates: Heavy rains lash several parts of Chhattisgarh; IMD predicts rainfall in Telangana, Tamil Nadu today

India Monsoon Weather Live Updates Today Authorities in several parts of Chhattisgarh, including Raipur, were on Saturday asked to stay alert for flood-like situations due to heavy rains since the previous day. Bijapur in south Bastar is worst-affected with several smalls rivers and rivulets flooded, leading to disruption in normal life for people, an official said, PTI reported. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has asked district collectors, superintendents of police and urban bodies to be on alert in view of cyclonic rains in the state, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu today. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Saturday asked officials to be prepared to take up rescue and relief measures in view of forecast of rainfall in the state in the next few days. Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on the rain situation in the state, said Telangana has been witnessing rains during the last couple of weeks.

Heavy rains are likely to continue in the interior districts of Tamil Nadu till July 27, the regional meteorological centre (RMC) said. It has issued a warning to 23 districts for today. “Heavy rain is likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Kallakurichi, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Thenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts,” a bulletin said.