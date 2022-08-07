India Monsoon Live Updates: India seeing frequent heavy rainfall events in monsoon season due to climate change, says IMD chief

Rain update from Karnataka

Rainfall forecast available as on August 7 valid till ending at 08:30 am of August 8:

State: Widespread moderate to very heavy rains likely over Coastal Karnataka districts and widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains likely over Malnad districts. Widespread light to moderate rains and isolated places heavy rains likely over NIK districts and scattered to widespread very light to moderate rains likely over SIK districts.

Thunderstorms with lightning activity likely over isolated places of the State.

Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru Davanagere and Ramanagara districts and isolated to scattered very light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts of the region.

Widespread light to moderate with isolated heavy rains likely over Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur districts. Scattered to widespread very light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts.

Malnad: Widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains likely over Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.

Coastal: Widespread moderate to very heavy rains likely over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts.



Rainfall forecast for BBMP area as on August 7 valid till ending at 08:30 am of August 8:

Widespread very light to moderate rains likely over BBMP area. Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 26 and 20 degree C respectively.