India Monsoon Live Updates: India seeing frequent heavy rainfall events in monsoon season due to climate change, says IMD chief

India Monsoon News Live Updates, Weather News Update, Rain News Live Today, August 7, 2022: IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Sunday said that India was logging frequent heavy rainfall events in monsoon season due to climate change, reports PTI. He also said that Climate change has hampered forecasting agencies’ ability to accurately predict severe events. IMD on Saturday predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka. A release from IMD stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall was experienced at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Konkan and Goa, Saurashtra and Kutch, Odisha, Coastal Karnataka and Tripura and Mizoram and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Gujarat Region, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana and Kerala.
After days of heavy downpour, Kerala got some respite as the rain subsided in many parts of the state. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kasargod, and Kannur districts on Saturday. The state Disaster Management Authority has warned of landslides in hilly regions that received heavy rains in the past few days.
Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has said the state government has to “take proper and prompt action” to prevent disasters during monsoons and otherwise, and has initiated a public interest litigation (PIL) on its own to monitor flood relief activities in the southern state, reported PTI. It directed its registry to register the suo motu (on its own) petition by arraying the state and its departments of Local Self Government, Power and Water Resources, the Disaster Management Authority and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The high court said, “Torrential rains in the state of Kerala cause disaster in many places due to landslides, denudation of water etc. There are damages to the property of people residing in poramboke lands, colonies, hillslopes, isolated locations, plantation areas, etc.” “The state of Kerala has to take proper and prompt action for prevention of disasters. There are instances of flooding in some areas as well,” it said.
Parts of South Delhi, as well as Gurgaon, received heavy rain Sunday morning, with several key roads reporting waterlogging, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate rain across the Capital during the day.
The city did not see any rain between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday. After that, Palam, Ayanagar, and Pusa Road witnessed a heavy downpour.
At Palam, 32 mm of rain was witnessed in the three hours between 8.30 am and 11.30 am. At Pusa Road, 21 mm of rainfall was seen and 20 mm was recorded in Ayanagar. Safdarjung (2.4 mm), Lodhi Road (1.2 mm), and Ridge (1.4 mm) saw only light rain in the same period. Read more.
Rainfall forecast available as on August 7 valid till ending at 08:30 am of August 8:
State: Widespread moderate to very heavy rains likely over Coastal Karnataka districts and widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains likely over Malnad districts. Widespread light to moderate rains and isolated places heavy rains likely over NIK districts and scattered to widespread very light to moderate rains likely over SIK districts.
Thunderstorms with lightning activity likely over isolated places of the State.
Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru Davanagere and Ramanagara districts and isolated to scattered very light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts of the region.
Widespread light to moderate with isolated heavy rains likely over Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur districts. Scattered to widespread very light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts.
Malnad: Widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains likely over Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.
Coastal: Widespread moderate to very heavy rains likely over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts.
Rainfall forecast for BBMP area as on August 7 valid till ending at 08:30 am of August 8:
Widespread very light to moderate rains likely over BBMP area. Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 26 and 20 degree C respectively.
Waterlogging reported in several areas including Subhash Chowk, AIT chowk, South City 1 and the service lane on national highway 48 after a spell of rain in Gurgaon.
The Bengaluru meteorological centre predicted a generally cloudy sky. The city and its suburbs will expereince light to moderate R=rain/thundershowers very likely. The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 26 and 20
degree Celsius respectively.
Bengaluru city recorded 3.7 mm rainfall until August 7, 8 am.
Bengaluru International airport recorded 0.6 mm rainfall and Bengaluru HAL airport recorded 2.7 mm rain.
The IMD has predicted that intense rainfall activity will likely continue over South and Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Odisha for the next 5 days. Konkan and Goa coast to witness rain from August 8 to 10 and Odisha on August 8 and 9. Intense rainfall activity likely to commence over Vidarbha today and over Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal from August 8. Extremely heavy rainfall to hit Madhya Maharashtra from August 8 to 10. Rain to begin in Telangana and Chhattisgarh on August 8.
