India Monsoon Live Updates: 3 rescued from flash floods in Kargil

Tuesday, July 26, 2022
By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 26, 2022 9:52:05 am
InPic | Interim monsoon rain and overcast sky loom over Navi Mumbai on Monday. At 1,502.6 mm, Mumbai received the most rainfall in July 2020 followed by 1,464.8 mm in 2019. (ExpressPhoto by Amit Chakravarty)

India Monsoon Live Updates: Three people were rescued from flash floods by the administration and the Army in Kargil district of the Union territory of Ladakh, PTI reported. The administration was informed on Monday evening that three people were trapped in Taisuru’s Youljuk village due to a sudden rise in the water level in a river following heavy rainfall, they said. A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team supported by police personnel and the Army launched an operation and rescued them, the officials said.

With a week to go before July ends, Mumbai has received 1,207 mm of rainfall this month as of Monday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory. This is the third highest amount of rainfall the city has received in July since 2015. At 1,502.6 mm, Mumbai received the most rainfall in July 2020 followed by 1,464.8 mm in 2019. With the heavy downpour in the city on the first 13 days this month, rain in July met the average of 919.9 mm rain on July 12 this year.

In other news, as heavy rains continue to batter parts of Gujarat, the Gujarat Congress announced that it will conduct a survey of the affected population. The party also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to make advance arrangements to provide relief to those affected by the floods. Instead, the BJP and local administrations were busy in party propaganda, said Congress’s chief whip CJ Chavda.

 

India Monsoon Live Updates, July 26: Three people were rescued from flash floods by the administration and the Army in Kargil district of the Union territory of Ladakh. Follow this space for live updates;

09:30 (IST)26 Jul 2022
IMD issues heavy rain alert in Sirmaur and parts of Rajasthan

The India Meteorological Department issued a heavy rain alert in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh and Sawai Madhopur, Baran and Bundi districts of Rajasthan.

The water level in the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district reached 126.89 metres Monday evening, increasing nearly five metres since July 21, following heavy rainfall in the catchment and water release from Madhya Pradesh.

At present, the Sardar Sarovar dam has gross storage of 5,990.52 million cubic metres and is 63.32 per cent full.

Potholes on e-way, dacoity in construction: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged corruption in the construction of expressways in the state, citing “potholes” in the recently inaugurated Bundelkhand Expressway. "After just five days of the inauguration, it developed big potholes. The expressway could not even handle a little rainfall… It seems there has been a dacoity in its construction, and not just loot,” Akhilesh said while speaking to media persons in Kannauj.

