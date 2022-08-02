India Monsoon Live Updates: Normal rainfall over country in August and September, says IMD

Despite less rains in UP, Yogi says farmers won't suffer losses

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said despite less rains in the state, the situation was under control, and assured farmers that they will not be allowed to incur losses.

The chief minister, who reviewed the sowing of crops and rainfall, directed officials of all districts to monitor the situation round the clock. He stressed on paying special focus on 15 districts that have had a major impact on agriculture due to less rainfall.

Adityanath directed the agriculture, irrigation, revenue, relief and related departments to stay in alert mode, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

The state has recorded 191.8 mm rain till July end as compared to 353.65 mm in 2021 and 349.85 mm in 2020 for the corresponding period. Agra is the only district which has seen above normal rainfall (120 per cent). (PTI)