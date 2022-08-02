scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
India Monsoon Live Updates: Normal rainfall over country in August and September, says IMD

India Monsoon News Live Updates, Weather News Update, Rain News Live Today, August 1, 2022: Normal or above rainfall is forecast over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 2, 2022 8:36:36 am
Children play on a flooded road after heavy monsoon rain in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

India Monsoon Live News Updates Today (August 2): For the third consecutive month this monsoon, rainfall over the country is expected to be normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. Moreover, cumulative rainfall in August and September will also be normal over India. Normal or above rainfall is forecast over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh. But Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will receive below normal rainfall in August,.

Meanwhile, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority on Monday issued a red warning for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts. The agency has issued red alerts for different districts till August 4. A red alert has been issued for 11 districts for August 3 and nine districts for August 4. Heavy rainfall in Kerala has claimed six lives until now.

Kerala Rains Live Updates |liveKerala SDMA issues red warning for seven districts

Also, while the first month of monsoon witnessed few showers, July was the opposite, with many regions of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh recording a surplus of rain. According to the Indian Metrological department (Chandigarh Office), the rain required in July in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh is 169.4 mm, 154.1 mm and 278.5 mm, respectively. However, this year Punjab received 235.5 mm (a 66.1 mm surplus), Haryana 229.9 mm (75.8 mm surplus) and Chandigarh 511.6 mm (233.1 mm surplus) in July.

Normal rainfall over country in August and September, says IMD; Kerala SDMA issues red warning for seven districts; Follow for live monsoon updates.

08:36 (IST)02 Aug 2022
Bhubaneswar receives heavy rainfall

Heavy rain pounded Bhubaneswar amid thunderclaps on Monday, the MeT Department said.

The Odisha capital experienced 52.6 mm of rain between 8.30 AM and 5.30 PM, mostly in the afternoon as the dark clouds enveloped the city. Other parts of Odisha also received rain during the period. Jagatsinghpur recorded 20 mm of rain, Nayagarh 16 mm and Koraput 15 mm, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The maximum temperature is expected to be above normal by 3-4 degrees Celsius at many places across the state during the next 24 hours. It is likely to fall by 2-3 notches subsequently, it added. (PTI)

08:36 (IST)02 Aug 2022
Despite less rains in UP, Yogi says farmers won't suffer losses

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said despite less rains in the state, the situation was under control, and assured farmers that they will not be allowed to incur losses.

The chief minister, who reviewed the sowing of crops and rainfall, directed officials of all districts to monitor the situation round the clock. He stressed on paying special focus on 15 districts that have had a major impact on agriculture due to less rainfall.

Adityanath directed the agriculture, irrigation, revenue, relief and related departments to stay in alert mode, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

The state has recorded 191.8 mm rain till July end as compared to 353.65 mm in 2021 and 349.85 mm in 2020 for the corresponding period. Agra is the only district which has seen above normal rainfall (120 per cent). (PTI)

Rain-triggered flash floods, landslides and other incidents had claimed 140 lives in the last 30 days in Himachal Pradesh. According to Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), six people had gone missing as rain wreaked havoc on the Himalayan state. Officials said that changes in climate, ecological factors and rampant deforestation have aided natural disasters threatening loss of life and property.

Light rainfall is on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi for most days of the week ahead. Cloudy skies, light rain and a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius are likely in the city Monday. In a bulletin issued Sunday, the IMD said that there is likely to be a decrease in rainfall activity over northwest India from Monday (August 1) onwards. Very light rainfall remains on the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Eight out of 33 districts of Rajasthan have received ‘abnormal’ rainfall until now in this Monsoon season, where 17 districts have witnessed ‘excess’ rainfall, according to official data, PTI reported.

