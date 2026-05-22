Monsoon likely to hit Kerala around May 26; IMD says North India to bear 46°C this week

North India, which is dealing with extreme summer heat, is hoping for some monsoon relief. Some states like Gujarat, Kerala, and Karnataka states are already expecting pre-monsoon activity starting today and continuing till the weekend. However, relief is far from reach in the North.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds likely in several regions of India. According to the IMD, conditions are favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon into parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin area, Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea over the next three to four days. The weather agency has also indicated that the monsoon is likely to make its onset over Kerala around May 26, with a model error margin of four days.

The IMD said a trough extending from the central Bay of Bengal to Tamil Nadu is influencing current weather activity across southern India. Kerala is expected to witness generally cloudy skies accompanied by intermittent rain or thundershowers, with maximum temperatures likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Heavy Rain alert for Northeast

Northeastern states are likely to experience intense rainfall activity till May 27. The IMD has forecast widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Very heavy rainfall is also likely over isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya between Saturday and Monday. This has raised concerns of localised flooding and disruption in vulnerable areas.

On the other hand, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at isolated places in the Gujarat region on Friday. Districts including Navsari, Valsad and Dang, along with Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman, are likely to receive rainfall.

Parts of Saurashtra such as Amreli, Gir Somnath and Diu may also witness scattered showers. However, dry weather is expected to continue across most remaining districts of Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch till May 28.

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Squally winds warning

The IMD has issued warnings for squally weather conditions over coastal and adjoining sea regions. Wind speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely along and off the Somalia coast and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea areas.

Additionally, squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is expected over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin region till May 25. Fishermen have been advised to exercise caution while venturing into the sea near Goa and southern coastal regions.

In eastern India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and strong winds. Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha may also witness squally weather conditions with wind speeds reaching up to 70 kmph at isolated locations.

Meanwhile, southern states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive scattered to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema could also witness thundersqualls with wind speeds touching 70 kmph.

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Heatwave

While some regions are likely to see pre-monsoon activity, the North is sweltering at temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. According to the weather department, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to face heatwave to severe heatwave conditions from May 22 to 27, with maximum temperatures hovering between 44°C and 46°C in the national capital. Warm night conditions are also expected, offering little respite from the heat.

The weather agency said Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, Vidarbha and parts of Madhya Pradesh are also likely to remain under heatwave conditions during the week. Gusty winds reaching up to 45 kmph are forecast in Delhi during daytime hours.

IMD Advisory

The IMD has urged people living in heatwave-affected areas to:

Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

Stay hydrated.

And wear light cotton clothes.

Elderly citizens, children and people with chronic illnesses have been advised to remain indoors during peak afternoon hours.

For regions under thunderstorm alerts, residents have been asked to:

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