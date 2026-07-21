India, Moldova discuss UNSC reforms, fight against terror

INDIA AND Moldova discussed reforms of multilateral organisations, including the UN Security Council, and cooperation in the fight against terrorism, as President Droupadi Murmu landed in Chisinau on her state visit to the country. Murmu is the first Indian head of state to visit the landlocked Eastern European country since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992.

The President held bilateral discussions with her Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu, where the two leaders explored new avenues of cooperation in trade and investment, digital transformation, information technology, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, education, culture and capacity building, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).