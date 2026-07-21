India, Moldova discuss UNSC reforms, fight against terror

2 min readNew DelhiJul 21, 2026 05:26 AM IST
INDIA AND Moldova discussed reforms of multilateral organisations, including the UN Security Council, and cooperation in the fight against terrorism, as President Droupadi Murmu landed in Chisinau on her state visit to the country. Murmu is the first Indian head of state to visit the landlocked Eastern European country since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992.
The President held bilateral discussions with her Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu, where the two leaders explored new avenues of cooperation in trade and investment, digital transformation, information technology, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, education, culture and capacity building, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Briefing the media, MEA’s Secretary (West) Sibi George said, “They also discussed cooperation in (the) fight against terrorism. Both sides discussed (the) importance of reforms of multilateral organisations, including the UNSC.”
As a special gesture of friendship, Murmu presented a bust of Mahatma Gandhi to President Sandu. The President laid a wreath at the Monument of Stefan cel Mare si Sfant (Stephen the Great), paying tribute to one of Moldova’s most revered national figures.
As part of her day-long visit, Murmu met Igor Grosu, speaker of the Moldovan parliament, and interacted with members of the India-Moldova Parliamentary Friendship Group.
Explained
The Outreach
India's outreach to Eastern Europe seeks to diversify its European engagement beyond major Western powers such as France and Germany. Over the next few days, President Murmu will also be visiting North Macedonia and Romania.
Later, both Presidents jointly addressed the India-Moldova Business Forum, which brought together leading business representatives from both countries to explore fresh opportunities in trade, investment, innovation and technology.
Both countries are also exploring cooperation in digital public infrastructure, innovation, food processing, logistics and skills development, creating significant potential for mutually beneficial investment, employment and sustainable growth, the MEA official added.
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The business delegation from India comprises around 20 members across various sectors including agritech, IT, consulting, defence, e-commerce, exports, engineering, construction, hospitality, human resource, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and healthcare. Around 2,000 Indian students are currently pursuing higher education in Moldova, particularly medical studies. Murmu also invited President Sandu to visit India at a mutually convenient date.