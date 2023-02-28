scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

India creating modern digital infrastructure, ensuring benefits of digital revolution reach all: PM Modi

Addressing a post-Budget webinar, Modi said technology is being used to make tax system faceless to address problems faced by taxpayers.

The prime minister exhorted stakeholders to identify 10 problem areas facing the common man which can be solved using AI. (Screengrab/Twitter@narendramodi)

India is creating a modern digital infrastructure, and ensuring that benefits of digital revolution reach everyone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on ‘Unleashing the Potential: Ease of Living Using Technology’, Modi said technology is being used to make tax system faceless to address problems faced by taxpayers.

Technology formed the base of One Nation One Ration, he said adding that JAM (Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar and Mobile number) trinity helped in giving benefits to the poor.

He said technologies like 5G and AI (Artificial Intelligence) are being discussed, and are poised to transform areas like medicine, education, agriculture, and many other sectors.

Also Read
History can’t haunt present; no bigotry in Hinduism: Supreme Court
PM Modi recalls Congress’ ‘insult’ to past CMs, says party hates Karnataka
Rahul Gandhi
I don't have a house, says Rahul Gandhi; BJP takes a dig
'World knows who holds the remote, Kharge only namesake president': PM Mo...

The prime minister exhorted stakeholders to identify 10 problem areas facing the common man which can be solved using AI.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 10:38 IST
Next Story

Delhi Police arrest 4 men for forcing minors into prostitution

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close