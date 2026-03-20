Days after Pak strike in Kabul, India sends medical aid to Afghanistan

Four days after over 400 people were killed and more than 250 injured in an airstrike by Pakistan on a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul, India on Friday delivered a medical aid package to Afghanistan.

“To support the medical treatment and swift recovery of those injured in the heinous attack on 16 March, India delivers a 2.5-ton consignment of emergency medicines, medical disposables, kits and equipment to Kabul,” the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X. “India stands in solidarity with the Afghan people and will continue to extend all possible humanitarian support in this difficult hour.”

A day after the attacks by Pakistan, India had on March 17 condemned the “barbaric” attack, and “heinous act of aggression by Pakistan” and “a blatant assault on Afghanistan’s sovereignty”. “Pakistan is now trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation,” the MEA spokesperson had said.