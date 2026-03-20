Days after Pak strike in Kabul, India sends medical aid to Afghanistan

Four days after over 400 people were killed and more than 250 injured in an airstrike by Pakistan on a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul, India on Friday delivered a medical aid package to Afghanistan.
“To support the medical treatment and swift recovery of those injured in the heinous attack on 16 March, India delivers a 2.5-ton consignment of emergency medicines, medical disposables, kits and equipment to Kabul,” the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X. “India stands in solidarity with the Afghan people and will continue to extend all possible humanitarian support in this difficult hour.”
A day after the attacks by Pakistan, India had on March 17 condemned the “barbaric” attack, and “heinous act of aggression by Pakistan” and “a blatant assault on Afghanistan’s sovereignty”. “Pakistan is now trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation,” the MEA spokesperson had said.
To support the medical treatment and swift recovery of those injured in the heinous attack on 16 March, India delivers a 2.5-ton consignment of emergency medicines, medical disposables, kits and equipment to Kabul.
Rejecting the Afghan charge, Pakistan had said it “precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure” Monday night.
The MEA spokesperson had said that, “This heinous act of aggression by Pakistan is also a blatant assault on Afghanistan’s sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability. It reflects Pakistan’s persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its repeated attempts to externalise internal failures through increasingly desperate acts of violence beyond its borders.”
“That this attack was carried out during the holy month of Ramzan, a time of peace, reflection, and mercy among Muslim communities across the world, makes it all the more reprehensible. There is no faith, no law, and no morality that can justify the deliberate targeting of a hospital and its patients,” he had said.
This was the third statement by the Indian government in the last one month on Pakistan’s attacks on Afghanistan, but was the sharpest statement so far.
Established in 2016, the Omid hospital in Kabul has treated hundreds of people, and also provided them with vocational training such as tailoring and carpentry to make them more employable.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More