India may play key role in negotiation to end Ukraine conflict: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Backing India for the leadership of the Global South, visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday that India—which is holding the G20 presidency— might play a “central role” in “facilitating the negotiation process for cessation of hostilities” between Russia and Ukraine.

Meloni, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that Italy would extend a “helping hand” to India, and that India could “very well represent” the countries of the Global South. The community of developing and less-developed countries in the world are commonly referred to as the Global South.

Modi said that India was fully prepared to contribute to the peace process to find a solution to the Ukraine conflict. “From the very beginning of the Ukraine conflict, India has made it clear that this dispute can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. India is fully prepared to contribute to any peace process,” he said.

Modi said he and the Italian prime minister voiced concerns over the adverse impact the Ukraine conflict had had on developing countries. He said all countries had been affected adversely by the food, fertiliser and fuel crisis triggered by the conflict.

“Especially, developing countries have been affected adversely. We voiced our concerns on this issue and stressed on joint efforts to address these issues,” Modi said.

Modi also said that India and Italy had decided to elevate their ties to the level of a strategic partnership and identified defence as one of the areas where they could start a “new chapter”.

He said the opportunities for “co-production” and “co-development” in defence manufacturing could be beneficial for both countries. In this context, they agreed to have joint exercises and training courses between their armies.

“India and Italy support each other in their fight against terrorism and separatism,” Modi said.

Modi also said that they wanted to give a fillip to the bilateral economic ties and announced a “Startup Bridge” between the two countries. “We discussed strengthening cooperation between the two countries on renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, semiconductors, telecom and space,” he said.

Meloni underlined that this was her first bilateral visit to the region and that she wanted to give a boost to the economic ties between the two countries.

Meloni, who arrived on a state visit, was earlier received at the airport by Minister of State for Health Bharti Pawar. Modi welcomed Meloni at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she was accorded a guard of honour by tri-services.