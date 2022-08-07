Mass vaccination of cattle needed to tackle lumpy skin disease in India: Indian American veterinary

August 7, 2022 10:20:16 am
An Indian American veterinary doctor has called for mass vaccination of cattle and immediate restriction on their inter-district movement to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease in India.
More than 3,000 cattle in Rajasthan and Gujarat and over 400 in Punjab have died due to the disease.
Members of the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) have galvanised themselves over the past few days to extend support the farmers in their home state in their efforts to save cattle from the disease.
Mass vaccination of cattle and putting an immediate stop on their inter-district movement are the two major steps that are needed to prevent any further spread of the deadly disease, Ravi Murarka, President of the American Association of Veterinarians of Indian Origin told PTI on Saturday.
Subscriber Only Stories
Murarka, who hails from Rajasthan, is also the chairman of the animal welfare community of RANA.
Describing the outbreak of the disease during the monsoon season as a “perfect storm”, Murarka said talks have been initiated with experts on how to tackle the disease and send relevant vaccines to India at a quick notice.
“The situation is very serious in Rajasthan right now,” Murarka said, adding that the death of cows on a mass scale would have a devastating impact on the farmers and economy.
“It’s important to control mosquitoes or keep the vector away from susceptible animals. Animals at risk should keep indoors at night to be away from mosquitoes. Avoid any transportation of animals at night. Brushing animals at risk with lime, quicklime or slaked lime that forms a layer on skin and decreases the ability of mosquitoes to reach the skin is advisable,” he said.
“I think, if we follow these measures, maybe it will be help to control the disease,” Murarka said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'Premium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Chinese and Taiwanese warships eye each other as drills due to end
Over half the MBA institutes have ‘zero’ research papers to their credit, finds NIRF 2022
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Watch: 3 eye-catching visuals from Day 9 of CWG 2022
JEE Main 2022: NTA releases final answer key; result expected soon
Alabama town disbands police department over racist text
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ info
Friendship Day 2022: From Suhana Khan-Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, the new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry
Tripura looks to strengthen cyber security frontier as it sets up data centre
Data services suspended for five days, Manipur govt says ‘tense communal situation’
M M Kalburgi murder case: Store owner identifies bike rider involved in crime
ISRO’s maiden SSLV carrying earth observation and student satellite blasts off from Sriharikota