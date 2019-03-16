India to remain patient on listing Masood Azhar a ‘global terrorist’ at UNSC

Despite China’s veto, India is still working with the United Nations Security Council to list Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, sources said. India is keen to remain patient and let action take its course regarding sanction against Azhar. With China’s block, the proposal is on hold for six months after which it can be extended by another three months.

The Indian Express reported that New Delhi, in an effort to build international pressure, is talking to its major partners to ensure Azhar is included in their national lists of terrorists and JeM on their terrorist groups’ list.

For the fourth time in 10 years, China on Wednesday blocked a proposal in the UNSC, at the behest of Pakistan, to list the Jaish chief as a global terrorist. Moved by the US, UK, France and Germany, the proposal had been co-sponsored by a record 13 countries — Poland, Belgium, Italy, Bangladesh, Maldives, Bhutan, Equatorial Guinea, Japan and Australia.

New Delhi has been trying to designate Azhar a global terrorist. The Jaish as carried out several terror attacks on Indian soil, including the most recent Pulwama attack on February 14, the Pathankot airbase attack in 2016 and the attack on Parliament House in 2001.

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj had iterated on Friday that China’s veto on the proposal was not India’s diplomatic failure as the country “secured an unprecedented support from the international community” for listing of Azhar.

Swaraj had tweeted: “I have shared these facts with you so that leaders who describe this as our diplomatic failure may see for themselves that in 2009, India was alone. In 2019, India has the worldwide support.”