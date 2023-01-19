India, Maldives have responsibility for regional peace, security: Jaishankar in Male

In a bid to strengthen ties, India and Maldives on Wednesday signed pacts on development projects as External Affairs minister S Jaishankar visited the island country and held talks with the top leadership in the country.

The pact included grant assistance of 100 million Rufiyaa [currency of Maldives] for the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) scheme. A number of socio-economic development projects are planned to be implemented throughout the country under this funding.

It also included the development of a sports complex in Gahdhoo, and academic collaboration between Maldives National University and Cochin University of Science and Technology.

Jaishankar, who is in Male on the first leg of his three-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka, said, “We are good neighbours. We are strong partners. We have mutually invested in development and progress. But we also together have a responsibility for peace and security in the region.”

After a “productive meeting” with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid, Jaishankar said the security partnership between the two countries also continues to strengthen which is the way it should be.

“Again here, India is always willing to meet the requirements and the needs of the Maldives both for itself and for the larger region,” he added.

“A lot of our diplomatic attention is being given to easing global tensions and ensuring the interest of countries like Maldives… many of your concerns are also our concerns,” Jaishankar added.

The two ministers also witnessed the handover of two sea ambulances from India to the Ministry of Defence of Maldives.

“The agreements and MoUs that we have exchanged today again are just reaffirmations of the very strong development partner that we have built. We have jointly reviewed our ongoing infrastructure projects, and the groundbreaking ceremony of what I think without exaggeration is one of the most anticipated projects in the North (of the country),” he said.

He said the Hanimaadhoo International airport expansion project, when completed, will actually transform the lives and livelihoods of all the people in the North of Maldives.

“As the airport commences in the North, we are also privileged to be a partner, of course in another very ambitious project in the capital, the greater Male connectivity project. This is the largest project which has ever been done in this country,” he added.

The Maldivian Foreign Minister said the two sea ambulances procured under the HICDP scheme will greatly enhance the capacity of the emergency medical services. Jaishankar also visited Noonu Mandhoo pre-school. India will send 10,000 school books to be distributed in 260 schools in this country.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also called on Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation. “Honoured to call on President @ibusolih of Maldives. Conveyed personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Assessed the great progress in our bilateral cooperation, leading to transformational projects,” he tweeted.