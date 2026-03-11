India LPG Gas Shortage Live Updates: National restaurant body issues emergency advisory

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) warning that nearly 60% of outlets could shut down if commercial gas cylinder shortage persists. (Image generated using AI)
LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage Live Updates: India is facing a LPG cylinder supply crunch as West Asia conflicts disrupt maritime routes, forcing the government to invoke emergency powers to boost domestic production. Long queues were seen across cities at petrol pumps and people and businesses are facing difficulties getting LPG refills.
Who is worst affected? The ongoing India gas crisis has hit the hospitality sector hardest, with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) warning that nearly 60% of outlets could shut down if commercial gas cylinder shortage persists. From shortened menus in Mumbai to a massive surge in induction stove sales nationwide, households and businesses are rapidly pivoting to alternatives as the Strait of Hormuz remains a supply bottleneck.
Story continues below this ad
What is the govt doing? The Centre has now placed LPG and CNG on the “priority list” under the Essential Commodities Act to prevent hoarding and stabilise costs.
(Image generated using AI)
We are tracking ground reports by Indian Express reporters from major hubs, refinery output data, and official oil marketing company (OMC) responses to bring you the latest.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd