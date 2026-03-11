India LPG Gas Shortage Live Updates: National restaurant body issues emergency advisory

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) warning that nearly 60% of outlets could shut down if commercial gas cylinder shortage persists. (Image generated using AI)

LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage Live Updates: India is facing a LPG cylinder supply crunch as West Asia conflicts disrupt maritime routes, forcing the government to invoke emergency powers to boost domestic production. Long queues were seen across cities at petrol pumps and people and businesses are facing difficulties getting LPG refills.

Who is worst affected? The ongoing India gas crisis has hit the hospitality sector hardest, with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) warning that nearly 60% of outlets could shut down if commercial gas cylinder shortage persists. From shortened menus in Mumbai to a massive surge in induction stove sales nationwide, households and businesses are rapidly pivoting to alternatives as the Strait of Hormuz remains a supply bottleneck.

Story continues below this ad What is the govt doing? The Centre has now placed LPG and CNG on the “priority list” under the Essential Commodities Act to prevent hoarding and stabilise costs. (Image generated using AI) (Image generated using AI) We are tracking ground reports by Indian Express reporters from major hubs, refinery output data, and official oil marketing company (OMC) responses to bring you the latest. Live Updates Mar 11, 2026 06:01 PM IST LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage Live Updates: Indians queue up for LPG cylinders as wait turns long Those in India have been seen standing in long queues outside cooking gas distribution centres. This is because of the reported shortage of liquefied petroleum gas after the supply of crude oil was affected. The Strait of Hormuz, which allows the passage of a major chunk of global oil, has been affected. Check out this video Indians queued up outside cooking gas distribution centres amid fears of a shortage of liquefied petroleum gas, as concerns over energy supplies grow following the ongoing crisis in the Middle East pic.twitter.com/DabU49FZaE — Reuters (@Reuters) March 11, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 11, 2026 05:56 PM IST LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage Live Updates: National restaurant body issues emergency advisory Several restaurants have been forced to shut shop after failing to get LPG cylinders. Those that have managed to stay open are changing how they fundamentally operate. The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has come out with an advisory to eateries on "how to conserve fuel and explore alternative cooking methods to keep kitchens running". Suggestions include batch cooking instead of repeated small cooking cycles using lids and pressure cooking to reduce cooking time pre-soaking grains and legumes switching off pilot flames or burners when not in use and using the right-sized burner for utensils to avoid flame wastage But there's more. Tap here to read this report by Heena Khandelwal Mar 11, 2026 05:47 PM IST LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage Live Updates: What about Kolkata's autos Kolkata commuters are left stranded as auto-rickshaws in West Bengal are facing kilometer-long queues due to the acute commercial LPG shortage. One auto driver said he has spent hours waiting to get fuel/ "We have never seen a crisis like this before,” he tells my colleague Sweety Kumari. Tap here to read full report Mar 11, 2026 05:38 PM IST LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage Live Updates: World's largest open-air laundromat hit It is not just the kitchens that are shuttering down after an LPG crunch. The shortage is even stalling operations at Mumbai’s iconic Dhobi Ghat. The 136-year-old Mahalaxmi Dhobi Ghat, which is the world’s largest open-air laundromat. Even beyond and across the city, LPG cylinders are used to dry the machines used by dhobis. But a scarcity has slowed down even those operations. Many are forced to look for cylinders in the black market at inflated rates. My colleague Nayonika Bose reports here Mar 11, 2026 05:32 PM IST LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage Live Updates: States seek urgent Central intervention Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have urged the Union Petroleum Ministry to restore commercial gas flows immediately. This comes after commercial LPG cylinder supply faced a crunch. Authorities are currently reviewing the impact of the shortage on MSMEs and the broader hospitality sector. Tap here to read what Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said Mar 11, 2026 05:30 PM IST LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage Live Updates: Bengaluru restaurants warn of potential shutdown Bengaluru restaurants are facing a potential shutdown with the warning coming from The Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Owners Association as commercial cylinder stocks have depleted. Many establishments have already trimmed menus or restricted service to beverages as delivery delays persist for a second day. Tap here to read Mar 11, 2026 05:10 PM IST LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage Live Updates: Welcome to the live blog The theatre of war is seemingly thousands of of kilometres away, but India is facing a LPG cylinder supply crunch at home. We are tracking the latest in this fast-developing outcome of the Iran war.

