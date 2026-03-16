People stand in a queue with their LPG cylinders amid the reports of a nationwide shortage of LPG gas cylinders. (ANI Photo)

India LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage Live News Updates: Global crude oil prices remain volatile as the Middle East conflict continues to disrupt supply routes and raises concerns about shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. A supply shortage of LPG cylinders have caused havoc across cities in India, with people panic buying gas cylinders. Authorities have reported multiple cases of hoarding. LPG tanker Shivalik, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz, is set to arrive Monday at Mundra Port in Gujarat.

E-KYC mandatory: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday said that all domestic LPG consumers are required to complete their biometric Aadhaar authentication (e-KYC). The ministry added that the verification can be completed from home using the mobile app of one’s Oil Marketing Company and the Aadhaar FaceRD app. It also advised consumers to contact their LPG distributor and provided a toll-free helpline number for assistance.

Story continues below this ad IT giants cut canteen menus: The LPG supply crunch has begun to hit India’s IT giants, with some campuses of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) asking employees to bring food from home. At the same time, Cognizant and Wipro have sharply reduced canteen menus as corporate kitchens across Pune, Bengaluru, and other cities run low on cooking gas. Live Updates Mar 16, 2026 11:57 AM IST India LPG Gas Cylinder Shortage News Live Updates: Allowed to cross Strait of Hormuz, LPG tanker Shivalik to arrive at Mundra Port Latest visuals from Mundra Port. LPG tanker Shivalik, which crossed the Hormuz Strait, will arrive here today. #watch | Gujarat: Latest visuals from Mundra Port. LPG tanker Shivalik, which crossed the Hormuz Strait, will arrive here later today. pic.twitter.com/XEWEZpb0Nh — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2026

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