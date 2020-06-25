India lost thousands of kms due to misadventures of one family: JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda. (File Photo) BJP president J P Nadda. (File Photo)

A day after the Congress Working Committee sought details about the situation along the Line of Actual Control, BJP president J P Nadda Wednesday targeted the opposition party, alleging that India has lost thousands of kilometres of land due to the misadventures of one dynasty, referring to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

In a series of tweets targeting the Congress, Nadda said it is the opposition’s right to ask questions and the all-party meeting with the Prime Minister last week saw healthy deliberations with several opposition leaders giving their valuable inputs. “One family was an exception. Any guesses who?” he tweeted without naming anyone. The BJP president said other parties backed the government.

A day after the CWC sought details about the situation along the LAC and the India-China face-off, Nadda tweeted, “Due to the misadventures of one dynasty: we lost thousands of square kilometres of land. The Siachen glacier was almost gone. And much more. No wonder India has rejected them.”

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have been engaged in a public spat over the violent face-off — between the Indian and Chinese side in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15 — in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. The BJP government had maintained that there have been no incursions but attempted transgressions across the LAC and they were cleared. But the Congress wanted to know what led to the death of soldiers.

The BJP president further said that a “rejected and ejected dynasty is NOT equal to the entire opposition. One dynasty’s interests are not India’s interests. Today, the nation is united and supportive of armed forces. This is the time for unity and solidarity. Relaunch of the scion and for the nth time can wait”.

In another tweet, Nadda said, “One ‘royal’ dynasty and the ‘loyal’ courtiers have a grand delusion of the opposition being about one dynasty. A dynast throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle that fake narrative. Latest one relates to the opposition asking questions to the government.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.