India lost most of Galwan in Nehru time, not an inch more since: BJP Ladakh MP

BJP’s Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Thursday claimed that most of the Galwan valley had been ceded to China under the Jawaharlal Nehru government and that the boundary has been the same ever since, with not an “inch” more lost in all these years.

Namgyal made the claims during a discussion on the Budget in Lok Sabha. He also asked the Congress why it did not include bringing the Aksai Chin region back to India in its election manifestos from 1962 to 2019.

Namgyal praised the budget as “historic” and said it had a focus on strengthening border areas.

“I come from a border area, Ladakh, which borders Tibet, China and Pakistan and where tension is ever present. Also, the Opposition asked what had been done for the border areas. Therefore, I want to focus on the border in my speech,” Namgyal said.

Accusing the Congress of keeping such areas “backward”, Namgyal said it did not provide people with even basic facilities.

“Nehru ji talked about the forward policy but a backward policy was implemented at the borders. Our borders became uninhibited. People were not given any facilities,” he said.

“For the first time, in this budget, provisions have been made for the vibrant village programme that is aimed at strengthening villages in the northern sector bordering China and Tibet.”

“Today, the leaders of the same party are shamefully asking the government what is on the border, what is on Galwan? What is on Pangong and Chushul,” he said.

Namgyal listed out infrastructure developed by China in the region. “The hydel dam ahead of Demchok, 6-8 airports surrounding the entire Ladakh region. All this happened during the Congress regime,” Namgyal said.

“PP-14 and Galwan Valley came up during the discussion repeatedly. I want to tell you that Galwan valley is a very big area. Galwan valley had already been ceded to Aksai Chin during Nehru ji’s time. What is left with us is only PP-14, the entry point of Galwan. Even now, we are in the same place where we were. Not a single inch area has been ceded,” he claimed.

“I want to ask one more question. Why did the Congress not include, even once, bringing back Aksai Chin to India in its election manifesto between 1962 to 2019? Why was it not done? Are you afraid of China? Are you afraid about Nehru ji’s image being maligned,” he said.