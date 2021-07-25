India lodges strong protest with Pak over drone activities in Jammu area

This comes a day after a J&K Police team shot down a Pakistani drone carrying 5 kg IED in Gurah Pattan area of Akhnoor.

India on Saturday lodged a “very strong protest” with Pakistan over cross-border activities of drones and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest was lodged during a sector commander-level meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers, at the international border in Jammu’s Suchetgarh sector.

During the meeting, commanders of both sides discussed various issues with the “main emphasis by BSF delegation on Pak Drone activities, terrorist activities by Pakistan from across the border, digging of tunnels by Pakistan and other issues related to border management,” according to an official statement issued by BSF.

“A very strong protest was lodged by BSF delegates regarding drone activities by Pakistan authorities in Jammu area,” it added.

This comes a day after a J&K Police team shot down a Pakistani drone carrying 5 kg IED in Gurah Pattan area of Akhnoor. There has been a spurt in drone activities over Jammu region following the drone attack at the IAF station in Jammu in June.

Saturday’s was the first meeting between the two sides after the announcement of ceasefire agreement by DGMOs of both countries in February this year. The meeting was convened at Pakistan’s request.

The Indian delegation was led by DIG, BSF, Surjit Singh and Pakistan Rangers were led by Commander of Sialkot sector, Brig Murad Hussain. During the meeting, it was decided to re-energise instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve matters of operations.