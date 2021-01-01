scorecardresearch
2020: A Rewind

India lodges protest with Pakistan over vandalisation of temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

On Wednesday, the temple was vandalised by a mob, protesting against its expansion work.

January 1, 2021
India has lodged a protest with Pakistan over the vandalisation of a Hindu temple in Karak district in the northwest Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources said on Friday.

The protest was conveyed to Pakistan through diplomatic channels, they said.

30 arrested for damaging Hindu temple in northwest Pakistan; govt orders its reconstruction

Over 30 people, mostly members of a radical Islamist party, were arrested over the attack, Pakistani officials said on Thursday.

The attack on the temple in Terri village of Karak district drew strong condemnation from human rights activists and Hindu community leaders.

On Thursday, the provincial government ordered authorities to reconstruct the damaged temple as it vowed to bring the culprits to justice.

According to the local police, they arrested more than 30 people, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Rehmat Salam Khattak, in overnight raids.

Over 350 people have been named in the FIR, Provincial Police Chief KPK Sanaullah Abbasi has said.

Abbasi said all the sections of law relating to terrorism have been included in the FIR against the accused.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court took note of the attack on Thursday and ordered the local authorities to appear before the court on January 5.

