India lodges protest with Pak over infiltration bids, arms smuggling

India and Pakistan held this year’s first sector commander level meeting along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Suchetgarh area of R S Pura Sector on Wednesday. India lodged a “strong protest” with its neighbour over infiltration attempts by “anti-national elements” and smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotics from across the border.

While the BSF delegation was led by DIG Surjit Singh, the Pakistan Rangers was led by their Sialkot Sector Commander Brigadier Fahd.

The BSF in Samba district’s Chamliyal area of Ramgarh sector had on Monday seized a bag containing three AK47 rifles along with five magazines and 14 rounds, four pistols along with seven magazines and seven rounds, besides five packets of heroin.

In the adjoining Arnia sector of Jammu district, it had killed a Pakistani intruder the same morning.

Pointing out that such types of activities from Pakistan side were unacceptable, official sources said that BSF also strongly objected to the drone operations carried out regularly, besides construction work by Pakistan Rangers close to the international border.

Both the sides assured to have a better communication between the field commanders for resolving all operational matter and to maintain peace and harmony at the international border.

Pointing out that the meeting was held in a very positive, cordial and constructive atmosphere, officials said that both sides agreed to conduct such meetings at regular intervals for better understanding and to maintain peace and tranquility on the border.