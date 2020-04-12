In UP, counselors on call for people away from home amid lockdown

A deserted road in Noida following the lockdown enforced to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) A deserted road in Noida following the lockdown enforced to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

An elderly couple from UP living alone and more than 500 km away from their son in Delhi, are having nightmares about the current conditions and the days to come. As their anxiety increases, they contact a mental health professional who explains to them, calmly, the precautionary measures that can be taken for safety and that things will be better. A migrant laborer from West UP is told by another psychologist that there will be adequate essential supplies and he will soon get back to his job.

Across Uttar Pradesh, the State Government in co-ordination with UNICEF, has roped in 36 counselors for providing mental health solutions to people during lockdown and quarantine. The volunteers function along with workers of National Health Mission and contact numbers of 75 such people were sent out to DMs of all districts to be made available to the public. A government order issued on April 2nd directed the mental health workers to counsel those housed in relief camps for the following 14 days.

“There is a mental health crisis in the wake of the virus and the lockdown that needed to be addressed. This is an initiative of the state government in which UNICEF is playing the facilitating role. The counselors are professors, professionals from pyschology background and are doing it free of cost. The purpose is to reach out to all those who seek an opinion, counsel or even a mere conversation in the context of what is happening around us”, said Aftab Mohammad, Child Health Specialist and the UNICEF coordinator.

According to officials, the contacts of the professionals are their own personal numbers that have been released following their consent. This was done to move beyond “helplines” and give a “personal touch” to the counseling, officials said. In the initial days, the counselors will be available during the day and depending upon demand, services will be made during the night as well.

“Given the lockdown, we have seen a large exodus of migrant labourers and there are several old people living on their own. The government agencies are circulating our numbers so that people can reach out to us. Given the current precautions, we cannot counsel face to face so conversations happen telelphonically. In some cases, the administration reaches out to us in the event a person or a group people need counseling. The officials have been divided into regions”, said Manini Shrivastava, Assistant Professor Pyschology, Lucknow University and nodal in-charge for Aligarh and Hathras.

Since the notification, the calls average 1-2 per day and the officials expect it will increase in the coming days. For labourers, concerns range from their everyday supplies to pure survival. In one instance, a labourer stuck in a region remained apprehensive of dying in a place away from his home and loved ones.

In another case, a migrant expressed his fears that the lockdown would never be lifted. Counselors also encountered people who considered the quarantine as a “jail” and were feeling trapped. The counsels on their part provide assurances and use professional techniques to address mental issues.

“We are making it available for anyone and not specifically to those in quarantine. So many people in lockdown just want to have a conversation because several of them are alone, away from their homes. The conversations can ease their anxiety. The next step is to spread the word so that more people have access to the numbers”, said Aftab

The officials are planning to maintain a digital dashboard in the coming days which will update numbers of calls per day to spread more awareness.

