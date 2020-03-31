Walking home: Who they are, why they are leaving

PARVESH KUMAR YADAV is a daily wage worker. PARVESH KUMAR YADAV is a daily wage worker.

PARVESH KUMAR YADAV, 30

Family members: 6

Profession: Daily wage worker

Earning: Rs 450 to 500 a day; Headed towards: Sultanpur, UP

Why he left: “Since lockdown, we have not got work anywhere. We earn daily and that’s how we eat daily, but since March 19, I haven’t got any job, so I couldn’t earn.”

SURAJ PRAJAPATI, 26

SURAJ PRAJAPATI, 26

Family members: 4

Profession: Helfer in glass firm

Earning: Rs 300 a day; Headed towards: Gorakhpur, UP

Why he left: “Company owner told me go to the village till the situation is normal, the owner has arranged a tempo to drop me to Gorakhpur.”

ALI ASGAR, 32

ALI ASGAR, 32

Family members: 5

Profession: Truck driver

Earning: Rs 600 a day; Headed towards: Lucknow, UP

Why he left: “The country was totally shut and no jobs were available in the market, so when I got a chance to drive a tempo to Lucknow, I left.”

RAMBRIJ CHAUDHARY, 38

RAMBRIJ CHAUDHARY, 38

Family members: 4

Profession: Helfer

Earning: Rs 450 a day; Headed towards: Gonda, UP

Why he left: “Since the hotels were shut, even though I had money, I couldn’t get proper food to eat and no place to sleep. So, I left for Gonda from Bhiwandi.”

SHESH NARAYAN YADAV, 30

SHESH NARAYAN YADAV, 30

Family members: 4

Profession: Oil loader

Earning: Rs 400 a day; Headed towards: Kadipur, UP

Why he left: “I was working as an oil loader at the main branch of HPCL-Diesel. Even though oil loading was on, I was unable to travel from Vasai to the oil loading branch.”

PREMCHAND YADAV, 50

PREMCHAND YADAV, 50

Family members: 4

Profession: Driver

Earning: Rs 600 a day; Headed towards: Kadipur, UP

Why he left: “I used to drive tempos and cars. But since lockdown, tempo owners are not giving rent, and car owners are not going out, so I was left with no choice but to go back home.”

RAJKUMAR CHAUHAN, 39

RAJKUMAR CHAUHAN, 39

Family members: 25

Profession: Has a bhangar shop

Earning: Rs 700 a day; Headed towards: Gonda, UP

Why he left: “I have a bhangar shop but since the lockdown, it has been shut and I had no choice but to drop some family members to my native place.”

SARAFAT ALI, 29

SARAFAT ALI, 29

Family members: 2

Profession: Attendant to truck driver

Earning: Rs 400 a day; Headed towards: Bhadohi, UP

Why he left: “I was working as an attendant to a truck driver, but did not get work or money since the lockdown.”

Reporting: neeraj tiwari, photos: prashant nadkar

