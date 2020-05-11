Migrant walking home to Jharkhand run over in Bengal

Fuldev Bhuyia, who worked as a mason in Kolkata, was left stranded after the nationwide lockdown began on March 23. (Representational photo) Fuldev Bhuyia, who worked as a mason in Kolkata, was left stranded after the nationwide lockdown began on March 23. (Representational photo)

A 35-year-old migrant labourer who was walking home to village Kesarchepa in Jharkhand’s Chatra district was run over by a vehicle near Durgapur, West Bengal on Saturday, police said.

Fuldev Bhuyia, who worked as a mason in Kolkata, was left stranded after the nationwide lockdown began on March 23. Desperate to get back, he bought a bicycle for Rs 500 and started for home on May 6 along with two others. According to his family, he got separated from the other two.

“There were three of them… some problem occurred with some villagers in West Bengal. They were chased… all three got separated and he walked alone and died,” Bhuiya’s wife Tetri Devi told The Indian Express.

Assistant Sub Inspector Shailesh Sharma of New Township Police Station of Asansol-Durgapur police commissionerate said that police got to know of a body on National Highway-2. “We prepared an inquest report of the unknown dead body who met with an high impact accident… On May 10 the family, who came from Jharkhand, identified the body to be of labourer Fuldev Bhuyia and told us that he was coming from Kolkata, after which we handed the body to them,” he said.

As of late Sunday, Bhuiya’s body was yet to reach Kesarchepa.

Tetri Devi said, “My husband bought a bicycle to carry his belongings. He cooked chapatis, and kept rice and utensils to cook it using wood fuel and set out on his foot… I spoke to him last on Friday night… The next day, we were informed of his death. Bimari ke chalet jaan chali gayi (He lost his life because of the disease).”

