200 ragpickers in Gurgaon to head home — to Assam

Nearly 200 migrants working as ragpickers in Gurgaon, who had been stranded in the city without work or money amid the lockdown, will make their way home to Assam on Sunday morning. (Express file photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Nearly 200 migrants working as ragpickers in Gurgaon, who had been stranded in the city without work or money amid the lockdown, will make their way home to Assam on Sunday morning. (Express file photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Nearly 200 migrants working as ragpickers in Gurgaon, who had been stranded in the city without work or money amid the lockdown, will make their way home to Assam on Sunday morning — on a flight.

The flight is the eighth to be arranged by alumni of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), who have been coordinating journeys of migrants from major cities to home states since June 4. “We have arranged to send 189 migrants from Gurgaon back to Assam,” said Shyel Trehan, an NLSIU alumni. “They are a very marginalised community and are desperate to go home. So we are flying them Sunday morning at 7 am. This is a crowdfunded effort.”

Mohammad Ayub, a ragpicker, said, “We do not know whether or not we will return, but we will definitely not come back for another two months. Maybe after Eid some of us will start coming back slowly, but right now it is unclear. Nobody will return unless the situation normalises in Haryana.”

