At least 14 migrant workers run over by train in Aurangabad, PM Modi speaks to Rail Minister

Aurangabad train accident: Two of the five survivors were injured in the incident, police said. (Representational) Aurangabad train accident: Two of the five survivors were injured in the incident, police said. (Representational)

At least 14 migrant workers were mowed down by an empty oil train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district in the early hours of Friday. Two of the five survivors were injured in the incident, police said.

The group, who was on their way to their native places in Madhya Pradesh, were sleeping on the railway tracks when the mishap occurred between Badnapur and Karmad railway stations in Nanded Division.

Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided.”

Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020

The workers were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna when they fell asleep on the tracks due to exhaustion, an official said. As the motormen honked, he tried to bring the train to a halt but failed to do so, the official added.

“During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section. Injured have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital. Inquiry has been ordered,” the Railways tweeted.

During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section

Injureds have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital.

Inquiry has been ordered — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 8, 2020

The injured have been shifted to a government hospital.

Several migrant workers have hit the streets, in an attempt to return home, ever since the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has come into force.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd