India lockdown 3.0: What is allowed, and not allowed in red, orange and green zones

Residents chat from their balconies during the lockdown, in Pune, on Friday. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale) Residents chat from their balconies during the lockdown, in Pune, on Friday. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Friday extended the nationwide lockdown for two more weeks after finding that restrictions for the last 40 days had “led to significant gains in the Covid-19 situation”. Ahead of its announcement, the government divided the districts across the country into zones — red, orange and green — to facilitate easing of restrictions in areas where there were lesser cases. (Here is the full list)

Across the country, the government continued to prohibit travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road; running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/coaching institutions; hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants; places of large public gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc; social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings; and, religious places/ places of worship for public.

However, it allowed movement of persons by air, rail and road for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by the MHA.

It prohibited the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, between 7 pm to 7 am.

It also said persons above the age of 65, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, should stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

Here are the activities allowed in each of the three zones:

Red zones

Not Allowed

Plying of cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws; running of taxis and cab aggregators; intra-district and inter-district plying of buses; and, barber shops, spas and saloons.

Allowed

Movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed only for permitted activities, with a maximum of 2 persons (besides the driver) in four-wheeler vehicles, and with no pillion rider in the case of two

wheelers.

Industrial establishments in urban areas with access control have been permitted.

All standalone (single) shops, neighborhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are

permitted to remain open in urban areas, without any distinction of essential and non-essential.

Private offices can operate with up to 33 per cent strength.

All government offices shall function with senior officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above at full strength, and the remaining staff attending up to 33 per cent as per requirement.

Most of the commercial and private establishments.

Orange zones

Along with what is permitted in red zones, orange zones also allow taxis and cab aggregators with one driver and one passenger; inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities.

Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be

allowed on two-wheelers.

Green zones

All activities are permitted in green zones except the limited number of activities which are prohibited throughout the country. Buses can operate with up to 50 per cent seating capacity and bus depots can operate with up to 50 per cent capacity.

All other activities will be permitted activities, which are not specifically prohibited, or which are permitted with restrictions in the various Zones, under these guidelines.

