Provide drinking water, medical services to walking migrants: HC to Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued directions to the state government to ensure that migrant workers walking on the highways receive proper aid, in a public interest litigation.

Stating that there were disturbing reports in the media about the plight of migrants walking to their homes from different states, the court directed the government to provide clean drinking water, oral dehydration salts and glucose packets at the relief tents. The PIL was filed by a citizen stating that government should allow migrants returning from other states to go to their villages after screening for Covid-19.

In view of the intense heat, the relief tents that the government has set up at every 50 km on the highways should also have trained paramedical volunteers or a doctor and an ambulance on standby to attend to any sunstroke victim or medical emergencies, the court said. Ambulances on call should be available to assist the migrant workers and to transport them to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance at the cost of the state, the court directed. The court also told the government to set up temporary toilets for the privacy of women who are also walking. Sanitary pad dispensing machines should be set up at alternate centres, the court directed.

The court observed that a large number of migrants were also not getting enough food on the highways. It stated that volunteers were providing food but it was in an individualistic manner. The court directed the state to take help of corporates as part of their CSR activity to provide food free of cost to the migrants. The National Highway Authority of India and highway police which have patrol vehicles should pick up and transport any migrants who are unwell or facing difficulty in walking and take them to the nearest shelter, the court stated.

The Bench comprising Justice DVSS Somayajulu and Justice Lalitha Kanneganti directed the state to appoint a nodal officer in each district to supervise the shelters for migrants. The officers should ensure social distancing at the shelters and stock enough food. Till the time the mass road migration stops, these interim measures should be in place, the court said. The Bench also stated that efforts should be made to convince the migrant labour to stop walking and to take transportation being provided by the government. The court sought a compliance report from the government.

