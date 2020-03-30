India lockdown diary, Day 6: Modi yoga video, ‘chemical’ sprayed on UP migrants, Kerala’s coronavirus survivors

Migrant labourers at Chambal Dholpur Border in Rajasthan after the lockdown over the coronavirus. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Migrant labourers at Chambal Dholpur Border in Rajasthan after the lockdown over the coronavirus. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

As India entered Day 6 of the 21-day lockdown on Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 1071 while the death toll touched 29. While states are pulling all stops to ensure the strict implementation of the nationwide lockdown, the Centre reiterated that the virus is still in the local transmission stage in the country and that there is no community transmission as of yet.

Let’s take a look at how India is dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19.

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared 3D animated videos of him performing yoga on Twitter to show how he remains fit. “During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos,” he tweeted.

During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly. https://t.co/Ptzxb7R8dN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020

Responding to a question in his monthly radio address “Mann ki Baat” on Sunday on how he is keeping fit during the lockdown, the Prime Minister had said he would post the “Yoga with Modi” videos.

Uttar Pradesh

A video showing migrant workers being sprayed with a stream of water mixed with disinfectant upon their returning to Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly has sparked a controversy on Monday. The district administration said that the matter is being investigated and action will be taken against those responsible.

WATCH: Migrant workers who returned from Delhi showered with water mixed with Sodium Hypochlorite, which is used on large scale for surface purification, bleaching, odor removal and water disinfection. Govt says they’re investigating the matter. Report on https://t.co/XYlZoUMMsK pic.twitter.com/k90n7graZC — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) March 30, 2020

Reflecting on the incident, District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said that the migrant workers had come from Delhi to Satellite Bus Terminal at Bareilly where the Bareilly Nagar Nigam and Fire Brigade teams sprayed them with water mixed with Sodium Hypochlorite, which is used on large scale for surface purification, bleaching, odour removal and water disinfection. He further said that those affected are being treated under the direction of the district Chief Medical Officer.

West Bengal

The death toll in West Bengal rose to two on Monday, while the number of cases in the state touched 21. Many premier educational institutions, namely Calcutta University, Jadavpur University and St. Xavier’s University on Monday pledged to contribute to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund and help in the government’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Chandigarh

A leopard-like animal was spotted in Chandigarh’s upscale Sector 5 residential area on Monday morning, following which police made announcements in the area asking people to stay indoors. Even though the police said the animal was a leopard, wildlife activists are not sure about the claim.

Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Emotional scenes played out outside the general hospital at Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district Monday as doctors, nurses and other health staff bid goodbye to five members of a family who were discharged after testing negative for novel coronavirus. A 25-year-old man, his parents aged 55 and 53, and two of their relatives were allowed to leave the isolation ward at the general hospital after their swab samples tested negative twice for coronavirus.

In Karnataka, 10 people were arrested for violating home quarantine in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, cab aggregator Ola announced that they will be giving 500 vehicles to the government which will be used for COVID-19 related activities in the State.

Olacabs has agreed to give 500 OLA vehicles for #Covid_19 related activities in Karnataka. These vehicles will be used by the government for commute by doctors and Covid 19 related activities. Greatly appreciated move by @olacabs and its CEO @bhash !#IndiaFightsCorona — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) March 30, 2020

In Tamil Nadu, the number of cases rose to 67, with 17 new cases having been reported in the State over the last 24 hours. Among the 67 cases, five have recovered while one patient failed to respond to the treatment.

Gujarat

The number of positive cases in Gujarat touched 69 on Monday. Meanwhile, 93 migrant workers were arrested in Surat for defying the lockdown and attacking the State police on Monday. According to Ashwani Kumar, the Secretary to the Gujarat government, over 8.95 lakh food packets have been distributed across the State for migrant workers as of Monday.

Out of these, around 3.5 lakh packets were distributed among the needy in eight municipal corporations in the State.

Maharashtra

Three municipal corporations in Maharashtra have started using mobile phone apps specifically designed to help curb spread of coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday. Navi Mumbai, Thane and Panvel municipal corporations are using the Coviguard and Covicare apps, developed with the support of Directorate of Industries, the official said. The app has been designed to track those who have been home quarantined.

