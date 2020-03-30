India lockdown diary, Day 6: Ola pledges 500 vehicles, migrants hosed, apps to track those home quarantined

Civic officials in Chennai carry out a door-to-door drive in the residential areas where patients have tested positive for coronavirus. (Express Photo) Civic officials in Chennai carry out a door-to-door drive in the residential areas where patients have tested positive for coronavirus. (Express Photo)

As India entered Day 6 of the 21-day lockdown on Monday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in India rose to 1071 while the death toll touched 29. While the Union Government is pulling all stops to ensure that the curfew is adhered to diligently, the spread of the pandemic continues to remain in stage II as of now.

Let’s take a look at how India is dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19.

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared 3D animated videos of him performing yoga on Twitter to show how he remains fit. “During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos,” he tweeted.

During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly. https://t.co/Ptzxb7R8dN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020

Responding to a question in his monthly radio address “Mann ki Baat” on Sunday on how he is keeping fit during the lockdown, the prime minister had said he would post the “Yoga with Modi” videos.

Uttar Pradesh

Migrant workers returning home were stopped at the entry point at Bareilly, where district authorities hosed the workers in the open with santiser solution – a mixture of chlorine and water – before allowing them to enter the district on Monday. Nitish Kumar, the DM of Bareilly said that the video of the incident is being probed and the people are people being treated by the Chief Medical officer.

West Bengal

The death toll in West Bengal rose to 2 on Monday, while the number of cases in the state touched 21. Many premier educational institutions, namely Calcutta University, Jadavpur University and St. Xavier’s University on Monday pledged to contribute to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund and help in the government’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Chandigarh

A leopard-like animal was spotted in Chandigarh’s upscale Sector 5 residential area on Monday morning, following which police made announcements in the area asking people to stay indoors. Even though the police said the animal was a leopard, wildlife activists are not sure about the claim.

South

In Karnataka, 10 people were arrested for violating home quarantine in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, cab aggregator Ola announced that they will be giving 500 vehicles to the government which will be used for COVID-19 related activities in the State.

Olacabs has agreed to give 500 OLA vehicles for #Covid_19 related activities in Karnataka. These vehicles will be used by the government for commute by doctors and Covid 19 related activities. Greatly appreciated move by @olacabs and its CEO @bhash !#IndiaFightsCorona — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) March 30, 2020

In Tamil Nadu, the number of cases rose to 67, with 17 new cases having been reported in the State over the last 24 hours. Among the 67 cases, five have recovered while one patient failed to respond to the treatment.

Gujarat

The number of positive cases in Gujarat touched 69 on Monday. Meanwhile, 93 migrant workers were arrested in Surat for defying the lockdown and attacking the State police on Monday. According to Ashwani Kumar, the Secretary to the Gujarat government, over 8.95 lakh food packets have been distributed across the State for migrant workers as of Monday. Out of these, around 3.5 lakh packets were distributed among the needy in eight municipal corporations in the State.

Maharashtra

Three municipal corporations in Maharashtra have started using mobile phone apps specifically designed to help curb spread of coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday. Navi Mumbai, Thane and Panvel municipal corporations are using the Coviguard and Covicare apps, developed with the support of Directorate of Industries, the official said. The app has been designed to track those who have been home quarantined.

