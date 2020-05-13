India lockdown diary, Day 50: No one to play with, boy goes to cops against sister; KTR sneezing causes row; and more

The boy’s sister told PTI that they never thought he would hand over a complaint to police. (Representational Image/Pixabay) The boy’s sister told PTI that they never thought he would hand over a complaint to police. (Representational Image/Pixabay)

At least 122 fresh Covid-linked deaths and 3,525 positive cases were recorded in the country Wednesday, taking the toll to 2,415 and total number of infections to 74,281. The total number of coronavirus cases include 24,385 persons who have recovered or have been discharged.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a Rs 20-lakh crore economic package, the Finance Ministry Wednesday announced a facility of Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for business, including micro, small and medium enterprise (MSMEs), among other decisions.

Here is a curated list of some interesting stories from across the country on Day 50 of India’s coronavirus lockdown

8-year old boy in Kerala petitions police against sister, others for not playing with him

An eight-year old boy approached the police in Kerala with an unusual complaint – seeking ‘arrest’ of five girls, including his elder sister, for bullying and not playing with him during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“They are making fun of me because I am a boy. They are not allowing me to play ludo, shuttle (badminton), Police and Thief game with them”, Umar Nidar was quoted as saying by PTI. The boy approached police after his father jokingly asked him to lodge a police complaint when the former told him about the behaviour of his sister and others, who are related to the family and neighbours, police said. The boy was annoyed at not being able to join his friends and play due to the lockdown.

The complaint, written by the third standard student in English, was handed over to the two police officials when they had visited the boy’s neighbourhood to inquire into another complaint on May 10. “I have a complaint”, Nidar had said as he handed over his plaint to Umesh and Niraz. The boy’s sister told PTI that they never thought he would hand over a complaint to police.

A sneezing Telangana minister at public event causes brouhaha

Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and state information technology minister KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, caused bit of a commotion at a public programme in the state.

Posts about KTR, son of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, frequently sneezing into his towel went viral on social media. In the wake of growing number of Covid-19 cases in the state, enquiries about the minister’s health cropped up, to which the minister replied on Twitter: “Many thanks for your concern (sir). Perfectly well now Developed an allergic cold (struggling for many years) en route to Siricilla. Didn’t want to cancel my visit suddenly as it would inconvenience many people Apologies for any inconvenience I may have caused inadvertently”.

Many thanks for your concern sir. Perfectly well now 👍 Developed an allergic cold (struggling for many years) en route to Siricilla. Didn’t want to cancel my visit suddenly as it would inconvenience many people Apologies for any inconvenience I may have caused inadvertently🙏 https://t.co/wkiPK3JUcb — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 12, 2020

Doctor drives 70km to shift tribal expectant mother to PHC

Twenty-eight-year-old Gatti Manjula, a Koya tribal woman from Kolaram village in Mahabubabad district, had developed labour pains Tuesday late evening and a premature rupture of membrane meant that the delivery could happen any moment. Kolaram being one of the most remote villages in the district, the nearest primary healthcare center was around 20 km away and no ambulance was available.

After the district collector shared the incident on social media, Dr. Mukaram has been flooded with phone calls appreciating his act of service. After the district collector shared the incident on social media, Dr. Mukaram has been flooded with phone calls appreciating his act of service.

On learning about the case, Medical officer Dr. Mohammed Mukram drove through the forests and shifted the expectant mother to the PHC in his car with the help of an ASHA worker and ensured a safe institutional delivery. At a time the health machinery is overburdened fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the responsiveness, and courage shown by medical professionals is an inspiration to all, said Mahabubabad district collector VP Gautham.

#CoronaWarriors #Mahabubabad

This child was born yesterday night in the remotest PHC of our district (Gangaram)in Agency area. Medical officer Dr.mukram brought the expectant mother in his own car and conducted the delivery

Such heroic stories inspire us in these tough moments pic.twitter.com/SmibxZq88d — Collector Mahabubabad (@Collector_MBD) May 13, 2020

After the district collector shared the incident on social media, Dr. Mukaram has been flooded with phone calls appreciating his act of service.

When a filmmaker walks the mile with migrants, from Delhi to Bihar

Over phone, Delhi-based filmmaker Vinod Kapri sounds tired. It is the only sign of the journey of more than 1,232 km that he has made during the pandemic. Kapri accompanied a group of seven construction labourers from Delhi to Bihar to understand, first hand, what happens when a migrant decides to travel hundreds of kilometres by road. The journey with the labourers lasted eight days and Kapri spent another day travelling back to Delhi by car with his crew. His footage of 12 hours is likely to be one of the rare documentation of the migration as a film.

With a driver and an assistant-cum-cameraperson, Kapri set off by car on the morning of April 28, and caught up with the labourers in a forest near Moradabad. (Photo: Vinod Kapri) With a driver and an assistant-cum-cameraperson, Kapri set off by car on the morning of April 28, and caught up with the labourers in a forest near Moradabad. (Photo: Vinod Kapri)

Kapri’s journey had started with a phone call. “Hum jaa rahein hai,” one labourer, from a group that the filmmaker had been helping with food and money since the lockdown began, told him. “They had become tired asking for food from people. They told me, ‘We are not beggars. The landlords are harassing us for rent. We have no money. We are hearing that the lockdown will extend for two months more. If we have to die, it would be better to die on the road or in our village’,” says Kapri. “I told them the journey from Ghaziabad, where they were, and Saharsa, where they wanted to go, was risky but they were determined to leave,” adds Kapri.

