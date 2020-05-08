India lockdown diary, Day 45: Punjab CM debuts on TikTok; Meghalaya students to learn from DD, AIR shows

Migrant labourers stand in queue to undergo medical tests at the Guru Nanak Dev Stadium in Ludhiana, before boarding Shramik Special trains to return to their home states, on Friday, May 8, 2020. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh) Migrant labourers stand in queue to undergo medical tests at the Guru Nanak Dev Stadium in Ludhiana, before boarding Shramik Special trains to return to their home states, on Friday, May 8, 2020. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 56,342 on Friday, including 37,916 active cases, 1,886 deaths and 16,539 patients who had been treated and discharge. Maharashtra recorded the most cases, followed by Gujarat and New Delhi.

In a briefing to the press, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said the recovery percentage in the country was 29.33 per cent, and that 3.2 per cent of patients admitted were being given oxygen, 4.7 per cent were in intensive care and 1.1 per cent were on ventilator support.

Here is a curated list of some interesting stories from across the country on Day 45 of India’s lockdown:

Students take to the radio for lessons in Meghalaya

Doordarshan and All India Radio will start broadcasting lessons to students in Meghalaya, as many have been confined to their homes due to the coroanvirus-induced lockdown. Officials believe the move will help at least 2.5 lakh students in the primary, middle and high school levels, who are studying the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) curriculum.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui tweeted, “EDN.Dept Meghalaya signed MoU for digitally Transmit lessons to Students through DDK & AIR daily during closure period. Lessons designed by Edn.Dept as per MBOSE Curriculum. Also broadcasted in Airtel ch.399 and local cable. Students may also tune in AIR TURA, SHILLONG,JOWAI.”

Last week, we reported how students in Assam’s Barak Valley were also learning through All India Radio.

Imposing the rule: A liquor shop in Lulla Nagar spreads awareness on Imposing the rule: A liquor shop in Lulla Nagar spreads awareness on Covid-19 preventive measures by messages on the floor. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

In Kolkata, a part of a mosque may soon become a quarantine centre

A mosque in Kolkata’s Garden Reach area has offered the government a part of its premises to set up a quarantine centre. Maulana Qari Md Muslim Razwi, the imam of Bangali Bazar Masjid, said the gesture was in keeping with the spirit of Ramadan. The area, about 6,000 square feet, comes after the government sought places to set up treatment centres for people with Covid-19.

“We all know that the government had been scouting for spaces to set up a quarantine centre in the area, amid the rise in coronavirus cases in the city. We thought why not offer the entire third floor for the purpose. The floor has been cleaned and made suitable for setting up the isolation centre,” the imam said, reported news agency PTI.

A KMC official reportedly said the body was “grateful to the mosque for the offer”.

Punjab CM debuts on TikTok to raise awareness on Covid-19

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was featured on the TikTok account of a five-year-old girl, Noorpreet Kaur, telling the youth to remain indoors and maintain social distancing. Noor is popular on the social media application for her videos along with her sister Jashanpreet Kaur.

In the video with the Chief Minister, Noor complains against the youth playing cricket outside during the lockdown. To this, Amarinder Singh responds: “I will definitely talk to them and you tell me who is not listening.”

In Punjab, the lockdown restrictions have been relaxed from 7 am to 3 pm.

Chennai healthcare workers, govt officials get free Uber rides

Uber India will soon offer free rides for healthcare workers and government officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the company said Friday. Under its UberMedic Service, the company will offer free rides worth Rs 25 lakh.

A baby who was born during lockdown returns home with his parents in an emergency service auto rickshaw after being discharged from Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Friday. As the baby was born at home without proper medical care, both the mother and child developed health issues and were hospitalised by A baby who was born during lockdown returns home with his parents in an emergency service auto rickshaw after being discharged from Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Friday. As the baby was born at home without proper medical care, both the mother and child developed health issues and were hospitalised by The Indian Express team on April 16 after discovering the family’s plight. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

We feel privileged to be supporting them in these challenging times,” Uber India and South Asia, operations and head (cities), Director, Prabhjeet Singh said, reported PTI.

The drivers have been trained in transporting people to ensure hygiene is maintained.

A milkman’s unique ‘no-touch delivery’ system earns praise online

A photo of a milkman who has come up with a creative technique to deliver milk while maintaining physical distancing from customers is viral on social media Friday. Many have shared the photo and praised his ingenuity.

In the photo, the milkman is seen sitting on his motorcycle with big cans of milk attached on either side. But there’s a big funnel and pipe that allows him to pour milk directly into a customer’s vessel while maintaining distance. The undated photograph appears to have been clicked in Madhya Pradesh given the license plate on the motorcycle.

“Necessity is the mother of invention.”

In India: जुगाड़ पहले से तैयार है. आप काम बताओ. #Social_Distancing pic.twitter.com/ElcljWiDvK — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) May 7, 2020

The photo went viral after IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the picture on Twitter and got everyone talking online.

