India lockdown diary, Day 40: Man held for making liquor from sanitizer, cops imitate Ghana pallbearers; and more

The Covid-19 tally in India crossed the 40,000-mark on Sunday, even as the country prepared for an extended lockdown, for the second time, with considerable relaxations in green and orange zones from Monday. According to latest figures provided by the Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 40,263, with as many as 1,306 fatalities.

The ministry said 2,487 cases and 73 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The country has been divided in three zones — Red, Orange and Green — based on coronavirus risk-profiling. Movement of individuals for non-essential activities in all zones, barring containment areas, is allowed but strictly between 7 am and 7 pm. The extended lockdown is slated to last till May 17.

Here is a list of striking stories from across the country on the 40th day of the lockdown:

TN police imitate Ghana dancing pallbearers to urge people to stay indoors

In its latest attempt to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic and urge people to stay home, the Tamil Nadu police department has taken inspiration from the dancing Ghana pallbearers, which had become fodder for memes earlier this year.

Taking inspiration from the popular viral meme, the cops in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu imitated the moves to show how breaking lockdown rules could turn fatal. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Reverse engineering: Man held for making liquor from sanitizer

A man was arrested in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday for allegedly making liquor from sanitizer liquid. Alcohol is the main constituent of hand sanitizers. The accused was identified as Indal Singh Rajput, a resident of Boriya Jagir village under Sultanpur police station limits, police said.

Liquor shops in the state are closed due to the ongoing lockdown. Several distilleries in the state have been granted permission to manufacture sanitizers, which are in high demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to police, Rajput made liquor from a sanitizer which contained 72 per cent alcohol.

It was a unique case, said superintendent of police Monika Shukla. Rajput was booked under the Excise Act, she said.

Delhi cop sings ‘Teri Mitti’ in tribute to heathcare workers, netizens shower praise

As the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic continues, several people and departments around the world are coming up with creative ways to express gratitude to and honour the healthcare workers, who are working round the clock to cater to the surge in patients.

While the work of the police personnel has not been less tiring in enforcing the lockdown, a Delhi cop, Rajat Rathor, decided to give a musical tribute to all the medical staff and forces of India. In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Rathor is seen singing “Teri Mitti” from Akshay Kumar’s 2019 film Kesari.

“A tribute from my side For all the heroes who are fighting with this pandemic. Doctors and force member salute to all of you. This is one of My favourite songs,” he wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here

Flypasts, showering petals, illuminating ships: How Armed Forces thanked ‘Corona warriors’

From Leh to Kochi and Mumbai to Guwahati, the Indian Air Force on Sunday carried out fly-pasts over major cities and towns as helicopters showered petals on hospitals across the country to express gratitude to healthcare professionals, who are at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian Navy also deployed its choppers to shower flower petals on coastal states and its ships were seen displaying thank you messages saluting the “Covid warriors”. The Indian Navy also deployed its choppers to shower flower petals on coastal states and its ships were seen displaying thank you messages saluting the “Covid warriors”.

In keeping with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat’s Friday announcement, jets like Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar conducted fly-pasts in Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Srinagar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram. The Army’s military bands also performed outside leading hospitals dedicated to Covid-19 treatment.

