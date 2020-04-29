India lockdown diary, Day 36: Jharkhand CM helps baby get milk; low-cost robots to fight COVID-19; and more

An NDRF personnel wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectants inside the premises of income tax head office, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Tezpur. (PTI Photo) An NDRF personnel wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectants inside the premises of income tax head office, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Tezpur. (PTI Photo)

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,008 and the number of cases climbed to 31,787 in the country on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stand at 22,982 in the country, according to the data updated on Wednesday evening. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with at least 400 deaths and over 9,318 cases, including 1,388 recoveries so far, followed by Gujarat with 3,774 cases and 226 deaths. Delhi recorded 206 new cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 3,314 positive cases and 54 deaths.

The Ministry of Home Affairs Wednesday issued revised guidelines, allowing movement of migrant workers, students, tourists and pilgrims stranded in different states. The movement would happen only in groups and those travelling will be screened before movement. The movement will require mutual agreement between the sending and receiving states.

Meanwhile, Punjab has extended curfew in the state by two more weeks but with a relaxation of four hours everyday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Wednesday. Addressing the people of the state, Amarinder Singh said residents would be allowed to step out of their homes from 7 am to 11 am every day. In Madhya Pradesh’s worst-hit Indore, the COVID-19 tally saw a sharp increase on Wednesday, touching 1,466, with 94 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. This comes despite a curfew in urban areas of the district for more than a month now.

Here is a list of striking stories from across the country on the 36th day of the lockdown.

Kochi: Mother gets to hold baby in arms 15 days after birth

At the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, Sofia Marin Banu glanced down at her precious bundle of joy in her arms for the first time on Wednesday, 15 days after the baby girl was born in a hospital in Nagercoil. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown,officials of Kerala and Tamil Nadu witnessed the emotional reunion of mother and child at Kaliyikkavila. The healthy newborn was handed over to Marin by medical staff of the private Erankulam Lisie Hospital, where she underwent a complicated surgery for a serious heart problem soon after her birth through cesarean section.

Her heart problem was diagnosed during pregnancy and the parents wanted the delivery at a private hospital at Ernakulam, which is known for handling such cases. According to hospital sources,doctors had said the baby was due on April 30, but the woman developed labour pains much earlier and delivered the child at the Nagercoil hospital in Tamil Nadu. Soon after birth, the baby had to be separated from the mother for her surgery.

Cops earn praise for burying elderly woman who died of COVID-19 in J&K

The police in Jammu and Kashmir has earned praise for carrying out the last rites of an elderly COVID-19 positive woman, who died on Tuesday, as her family members could not be present to bury her amid the countrywide lockdown. The 80-year-old woman, who was diabetic and hypertensive, was laid to rest at a graveyard in Rainawari area of Srinagar by police personnel as per the World Health Organisation protocol.

A view of the Outer Ring Road wearing deserted look, as shot with a drone camera in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo) A view of the Outer Ring Road wearing deserted look, as shot with a drone camera in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

The funeral prayers were also performed by the police as the woman’s close relatives were placed in administrative quarantine after she had tested positive for the disease. Social media was abuzz with appreciation for the police officers for going beyond their call of duty to give a burial to the woman.

Jharkhand CM’s concern helps five-month-old baby get milk

Poverty drove a grandmother to feed cooked rice water in place of milk to a five-month-old boy, whose mother expired recently and whose migrant labourer father is stranded in Mumbai due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Moved by the plight of the old woman and the baby in Latehar district’s Paharatoli village, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday asked Deputy Commissioner Jishan Kamar to arrange food for them.

Delhi Police personnel check two riders as the restrictions under the nationwide lockdown continue in the city. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Delhi Police personnel check two riders as the restrictions under the nationwide lockdown continue in the city. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

The CM had come to know about the matter from his party workers, who post such messages on social media. The chief minister tweeted asking the administration to arrange food for them after he was informed that the poverty- stricken Bigo Nagesia was feeding ‘maad’ (water of cooked rice) from the feeding bottle to the baby as her son is held up in the western metropolis during lockdown and daughter-in-law has died.

ITI Cuttack develops low-cost robots to combat COVID-19

Joining the fight against Covid-19, the government-run Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Cuttack has developed two low-cost robots, which can save health workers from the virus and reduce the need for personal protective equipment.

The cost of each robot is expected to be around Rs 2.5 lakh, ITI-Cuttack principal Hrushikesh Mohanty said. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the institute had constituted an innovation team that developed the robots in its laboratory, in association with SAK Robotics Lab, a start-up, Mohanty told PTI.

