India lockdown diary, Day 30: Hand sanitiser from Mahua flower; cop’s gesture wins praise from CM; and more

A month into the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India rose to 21,700 Tuesday, including 16,689 active cases, 4,325 recoveries and 686 deaths. In its daily presser, the Union Health Ministry underlined that the recovery rate in India remains 19 per cent and that no new cases have been reported in 12 districts in the last 28 days.

It also said that post lockdown, testing has increased 24 times while the number of new positive cases grew 16 times. No new cases have been reported in 78 districts in the last 14 days.

The novel coronavirus growth has been linear, not exponential, said CK Mishra, Chairman of the Empowered Group-2 and Environment Secretary, on Thursday, adding that the government has been able to cut Covid-19 transmission, and minimise its spread in 30 days of nationwide lockdown. Follow Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Finance issued a notification freezing Dearness Allowance (DA) to its employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners at current rates till July 2021. The additional installments, due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, will not be paid. However, DA and DR at current rates will continue to be paid.

An act of kindness by a police inspector in Hyderabad is receiving plaudits from far and wide, including from the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

A few days ago, Inspector BL Lakshminarayana Reddy of Kukatpally Police Station under Cyberabad not only rescued a stranded man from Himachal Pradesh by admitting him to a hospital, but also paid for his medical expenses. Lalit Kumar, a native of Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh, was stranded in Kukatpally and in need of an emergency operation.

His case came to light through a call on the TS DGP Covid-19 control room on April 16, informing police that there was someone from a different state who needed medical attention.

Joining the fight to stem the rise of COVID-19 infections in the country, First Lady Savita Kovind on Wednesday stitched face masks at Shakti Haat in the President’s Estate. These masks will be distributed at various shelter homes of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. The First Lady was seen covering her face with a red cloth mask while stitching the masks.

Earlier in March, President Ram Nath Kovind had also pledged to donate one-month salary to PM-CARES Fund to help the nation tide over the crisis of COVID-19.

Chennai: Amma Canteens to serve food free till lockdown ends

The Greater Chennai Corporation, which runs over 400 Amma Canteens in Chennai, on Thursday announced free food to people at all its eateries till the lockdown ends. Days after the food items were made free for people in the Western cities of Coimbatore and Salem, the GCC in its twitter handle said under Chief Minister K Palaniswami’s ‘order and guidance’, all Amma canteens in its jurisdiction will provide free food thrice a day till the lockdown ends.

Local Administration Minister S P Velumani tweeted that the Chennai corporation with the largest number of canteens in the city has made food free in all its 407 canteens until the end of the COVID-19 shut-down.

South Central Railway converts 486 coaches into isolation wards

As part of measures in the fight against COVID-19, Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway (SCR) on Thursday said it has converted 486 non-AC coaches into isolation wards. The Ministry of Railways had instructed all zonal railways to change around 5,000 non-AC coaches into such wards, an SCR press release said.

Out of the 5,000 non-AC coaches planned for conversion, the South Central Railway was given a target of 486 coaches.

Chhattisgarh: Hand sanitiser developed from Mahua flower

An entrepreneur in Chhattisgarh, in association with a women’s Self Help Group (SHG), has developed a hand sanitiser liquid with alcohol distilled from Mahua flowers as its main ingredient.

Hand sanitisers are currently in great demand because of their use to clean hands helps keep COVID-19 at bay. Yellow Mahua flowers are one of the major forest products during summer. They are also believed to have medicinal properties.

“The idea to develop hand sanitiser from Mahua spirit came to me when I could not obtain enough hand sanitiser liquid for the employees at my petrol pump,” said Samarth Jain, who runs a company in Jashpur which makes agricultural and herbal products.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges people to read books to beat lockdown blues

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged people to read books as it “helps broaden knowledge base and stimulate minds”. Taking to Twitter, Patnaik, on the occasion of World Book Day, said reading helps us understand different cultures.

Books help us broaden our knowledge, stimulate our mind, give wings to our imagination and also help us understand cultures and people. On #WorldBookDay let’s celebrate the transformational power of reading to beat the feeling of isolation during this #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/t8ZLQMAnH2 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 23, 2020

“Books help us broaden our knowledge, stimulate our mind, give wings to our imagination and help us understand cultures and people. On #WorldBookDay let’s celebrate the transformational power of reading to beat the feeling of isolation during this #COVID19 pandemic,” Patnaik tweeted.

