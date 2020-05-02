India Lockdown Dairy, Day 39: Kerala gets AI-powered cameras; Irfan, Yusuf Pathan donate Vitamin C tablets to Vadodara police

A group of migrant labourers from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh are cycling from Surat to reach home (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana) A group of migrant labourers from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh are cycling from Surat to reach home (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana)

A day after the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown that was to end on May 4 by two weeks, the number of coronavirus cases in India Saturday crossed the 37,000-mark to reach 37,776. There are currently 26,535 active cases of coronavirus, 1,223 deaths, 10,017 recoveries and one migration. On the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss a second economic package for sectors affected by the lockdown.

More ‘Shramik Special’ trains carrying batches of migrant labourers, pilgrims, tourists and others to their home states left from different parts of the country, as planned by the Railways Ministry.

Here are some interesting stories we found across the country on Day 39 of the lockdown:

14 migrants, four others found in cement mixer trying to reach Lucknow

The Indore police stopped a cement mixer near Ujjain to find 18 people, including 14 migrant labourers, inside. All were trying to reach from Maharashtra to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh amid the nationwide lockdown. A viral video showed workers emerging from a small hole along with their backpacks from the side of the mixer.

They were all sent to a shelter where they would be screened for coronavirus.”A bus is also being arranged to send them to Uttar Pradesh,” Traffic Police sub inspector Amit Kumar Yadav told news agency PTI.

Kerala gets thermal camera with face detection tech to screen fever

The first ‘Thermal and Optical Imaging Camera’ with Artificial Intelligence-powered face detection technology for fever screening was procured for Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram by its MP Shashi Tharoor.

Following a discussion his team had with District Collector K Gopalakrishnan, Tharoor said it was brought to his notice that a thermal imaging camera with face detection technology was urgently needed to scan from a safe distance and isolate those potentially having fever. Using his MPLADS fund, Tharoor procured the equipment.

The camera was procured from Amsterdam due to its unavailability in Asia and brought to India using multiple flight connections covering Cologne, Paris, Leipzig, Brussels, Bahrain, and Dubai before finally reaching Bengaluru, from where it was shipped to Kerala, Tharoor said in a Facebook post.

Police officers provide water to passengers as they wait to board a train to Odisha’s Bhubaneshwar from Aluva in Kerala, on Friday. (Express Photo) Police officers provide water to passengers as they wait to board a train to Odisha’s Bhubaneshwar from Aluva in Kerala, on Friday. (Express Photo)

Youth drags Jalandhar cop on car’s bonnet while trying to escape checkpoint

A 20-year-old youth was booked for murder after he dragged a policeman on the bonnet of his vehicle while trying to escape a police checkpoint near Milk Bar Chowk in Jalandhar. Besides him, the police booked his father in connection with the case.

Amol Mehmi, a resident of Nakodar area, was on his way to a bakery shop in Model Town and was travelling without any curfew pass. He tried to escape after he was asked to stop his vehicle at the checkpoint, it was learnt.

#WATCH Punjab: A car driver drags a police officer on car’s bonnet in Jalandhar, after the officer tried to stop the vehicle today, amid #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/IZUuTHapsK — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

The youth continued driving even as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mulakh Raj tried to stop him and held on to the bonnet of the vehicle. It was not until the youth dragged the ASI for at least 100 metres that he was nabbed by Additional Station House Officer, Gurdev Singh.

Irfan and Irfan and Yusuf Pathan with Commissioner of Police (Vadodara City) Anupam Singh Gahlaut. (Twitter/@Vadcitypolice)

Cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan have donated 30,000 Vitamin C tablets to the Vadodara police, in a bid to boost their immunity. Across the country, police personnel are among the frontline workers in the Covid-19 pandemic ensuring the safety and security of people amid the lockdown.

In a tweet, Yusuf Pathan said, “Salute to all police and corona warriors for working day in and day out. We all are together in this fight against Corona.”

12-day-old baby girl recovers from Covid-19 in Bhopal

A 12-day-old infant, who had tested positive for Covid-19, was discharged from a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal city after recovering from the disease, an official said. The infant, whose sample was taken for testing when she was only nine days old, returned home last night after recovering from the infection, a district official said.

According to the child’s father, the baby, who was born on April 7 at the government-run Sultania Janana Hospital, allegedly contracted the infection from a woman health worker, who was on duty during the birth, and had later tested positive.

“My daughter has recovered and returned home last night. We have named her ‘Prakriti’ (nature), because she won the battle against the pandemic,” he told news agency PTI.

Many trains carrying batches of migrant labourers back to their homes have started to run amid the lockdown. (Express Photo) Many trains carrying batches of migrant labourers back to their homes have started to run amid the lockdown. (Express Photo)

Couple exchange garlands using sticks during wedding, video goes viral

A video has emerged on social media of a couple exchanging garlands at their wedding due to social distancing norms. In a video show during the ceremony, which reportedly took place in Mumbai, the couple is seen using sticks to put garlands on each other. Dressed in ceremonial attire and wearing masks, the bride and groom took turns to use the sticks to carefully put garlands on each other.

