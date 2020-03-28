Tough times never last, only tough people and tough institutions do, says RBI Governor

“We are living through an extraordinary and unprecedented situation. Everything hinges on the depth of the COVID-19 outbreak, its spread and its duration,” said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (File photo) “We are living through an extraordinary and unprecedented situation. Everything hinges on the depth of the COVID-19 outbreak, its spread and its duration,” said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (File photo)

A day after the government unveiled a set of measures to target farmers and unorganised sector workers at the bottom of the pyramid, the Reserve Bank of India Friday announced a three-month moratorium on loan repayments and slashed its main policy rate by a larger-than-expected 75 basis points and mandatory cash reserve ratio (CRR) of banks by 100 basis points. This came with an array of measures to stabilise the financial markets and reduce the pain of borrowers and industries hit by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are fears that widespread job losses and destruction of demand because of the lockdown and the pandemic’s effect on the economy, will set off unprecedented economic distress across all sectors and levels. The benchmark Sensex plunged 1,300 points intra-day and closed lower by 131 points at 29,815.59 after the RBI said the projected annual growth was “at risk” due to the outbreak.

Easing the burden on borrowers, the RBI said banks are being permitted to allow a moratorium of three months on payment of instalments in respect of all term loans outstanding as on March 1, 2020. This, effectively, means that borrowers hit by the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown would not have to pay equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for the next three months even as they will have to pay the entire interest accrued at the end of this moratorium period. The move is expected to benefit small, medium and big industries hit by the lockdown and the fall in demand, as well as home and auto loan customers.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI, which advanced its scheduled bi-monthly meeting in the wake of the corona crisis, focused on making funds cheaper and increasing liquidity in the financial system. While highlighting the risks that Covid-19 poses for the global economy, with the resultant uncertainty in outlook for India as well, the panel cut the Repo rate — the rate at which the banks borrow from the RBI — by a huge margin of 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent from 5.15 per cent.

The decision of the panel, which was earlier supposed to meet on April 3, is expected to bring down interest rates on both deposits and loans. In another move, the RBI cut the CRR — the portion of net time and demand liabilities or deposits to be kept with the RBI as a statutory reserve — by 100 basis points to 3 per cent. This will release an estimated Rs 137,000 crore into the banking system, thus augmenting the lendable resources of the banks.

The policy panel also opted for a 90-basis-points reduction in the reverse repo — or the rate at which the RBI borrows funds from banks — to 4 per cent, virtually making it the effective overnight rate. The steep cut in reverse repo rate will also dissuade banks from parking funds with the RBI and instead prompt them to lend more to the needy sectors.

The RBI’s package comes a day after the government unveiled a Rs 1.70-lakh-crore economic package involving free foodgrain and cooking gas to poor for the next three months, higher wages to workers and measures to boost liquidity of employees as part of measures to ease the economic impact of lockdown.

Announcing the package in Mumbai, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said: “We are living through an extraordinary and unprecedented situation. Everything hinges on the depth of the COVID-19 outbreak, its spread and its duration. Clearly, a war effort has to be mounted and is being mounted to combat the virus, involving both conventional and unconventional measures in continuous battle-ready mode.”

The decision to slash repo rate by 75 bps was taken by the MPC in a 4:2 majority decision. Two members proposed a 50 basis points reduction.

“Life in the time of Covid-19 has been one of unprecedented loss and isolation. Yet, it is worthwhile to remember that tough times never last; only tough people and tough institutions do,” Das said.

The other big measures announced by the RBI include floating rate long-term repos for investment grade corporate bonds and commercial papers, deferral of interest payments, capital conservation buffer deferment by six months and offshore NDF market relaxations. Apart from the moratorium on term loans, the deferring of interest payments on working capital and the easing of working capital financing will not qualify as a default and there will be no adverse impact on the credit history of the beneficiaries.

Bankers said the real out-of-the-box move though was the targeted long term repo operations (T-LTRO), whereby banks will be forced to buy up to three-year corporate bonds. In the last two weeks, the market had a very sharp increase in market yields of even high rated PSU corporate bonds indicative of market dislocation and risk. This T-LTRO will help to get liquidity back into the corporate bond markets and will also lead to a fall in short term bond yields of triple A rated corporates.

The liquidity measures announced by the RBI were to the tune of Rs 3.74 lakh crore across three measures comprising LTRO, CRR cut of 100 bps and the increase in marginal standing facility (MSF) to 3 per cent of the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR).

“The large rate cut, the adjustment in capital conservation buffer, the moratorium on repayments and the bazooka of conventional CRR cut and unconventional liquidity measure of incentivising banks to support the commercial paper market all will help financial markets stabilise, lead to immediate rate transmission and address the credit needs of the real economy,” said State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Das said Covid-19 stalks the global economy and the outlook is highly uncertain and negative. “Authorities all over the world are mobilising on a massive scale to fight an invisible assassin. India has locked down. Economic activity and financial markets are under severe stress. Finance is the lifeline of the economy. Keeping it flowing is the paramount objective,” the RBI Governor said, adding that the aggressive action and stance of the MPC provides a befitting launching pad.

The RBI has quarantined 150 members of its staff and service providers together with the IT facilitators as part of the central bank’s business continuity plan (BCP).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.