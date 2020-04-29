Haryana mulls odd-even for opening more shops

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala has urged the Centre to provide additional funds of Rs 250 crore to the state for the year 2020-21 for NHAI projects. (File photo) Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala has urged the Centre to provide additional funds of Rs 250 crore to the state for the year 2020-21 for NHAI projects. (File photo)

Haryana government is considering an odd-even formula for opening more shops in areas that are Covid-free.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Tuesday said that the government was working out a formula wherein a shop with an even number can be permitted to open on a particular day and vice versa. The concept is at an early stage and is likely to be finalized soon, he said.

GPF withdrawal

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday said that there would be “no restriction” whatsoever on the withdrawal of GPF advances by the state employees for unavoidable expenditure like marriages. Khattar announced this while presiding over a meeting with the leaders of various employee unions through video conferencing. Referring to the employees as the backbone of the government, Khattar said, “state employees will continue to get the benefit of 17 per cent dearness allowance (DA)”.

“Final results for the recruitment on 12,316 posts for which written examinations have already been conducted would be declared immediately after the completion of lockdown period,” he said.

Students abroad

The state government is working out options to bring back its students who are stranded in foreign countries. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Vijai Vardhan referred to an April 23 communication sent by Government of India and sought information about students who are pursuing various educational courses in other countries. Vardhan has asked all divisional/deputy commissioners to “submit information on students who may be desirous of returning to India but are unable to do so because of the ban on all international passenger flights”.

Five new cases

With five fresh cases, including four in Jhajjar district, Haryana’s total count of COVID-19 cases reached 308. At the same time, the recovery rate of coronavirus infected patients reached 72.72 per cent. The active patients in Haryana, according to government bulletin are 81. Out of 308 patients, 224 have been discharged and three have died. The fatality rate in the state came down to 0.97 per cent while the case positive rate touched 1.34 per cent.

Seeks Rs 250 cr from Centre for NHAI’s projects

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala has urged the Centre to provide additional funds of Rs 250 crore to the state for the year 2020-21 for NHAI projects.

Chautala raised this demand during a video conference by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari with the Public Works and Transport Ministers of states Tuesday. He also requested Centre for immediate approval of four projects. These include approval of NHAI for Rohtak-Jind Road project, Delhi-Panipat Expressway project in red-zone Sonepat, approval of tender process for Dabwali-Sangria road route and NHAI’s Dabwali bypass project.

Chautala urged the Union Minister that as about Rs 25,000 crore has been earmarked for each state for land acquisition, a secretary-level officer should be appointed separately by the central government for Haryana to take care of this work.

Express News Service

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd