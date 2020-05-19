Lockdown diary Day 56: Samosa party in Mumbai lands two in jail, Bengal man swims his way to work; and more

At a shop in Ludhiana on Tuesday. At a shop in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

With India crossing 1 lakh mark in the overall number of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, the Union Health Ministry Tuesday stated that a record number of 1,08,233 samples were tested in a single day on Monday. So far, a total of 24,25,742 samples have been tested.

As India entered 56th day of the lockdown, a total of 58802 cases remain active and as many as 39173 persons have recovered so far. The death toll has risen to 3163. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with over 35000 cases.

Here is a curated list of some interesting stories from across the country on Day 55

Music-cum-samosa party organised in housing society; 2 held

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, a musical party was organised in the premises of a plush housing society in Mumbai’s suburban Ghatkopar where samosas were served to guests, police said on Tuesday. As the matter came to light, police arrested two members of the cooperative housing society, including its chairman.

An offence was registered late on Monday evening after videos purportedly showing the party went viral on social media, news agency PTI reported. In the videos, around 30 people could be seen gathered in the society premises for the musical concert where samosas were served to guests. Some were also seen playing the guitar while some others eating and distributing samosas.

Bridal rituals become secondary; Assam nurse earns praise

An Assam’s nurse dedication and sincerity have attracted a lot of admiration on social media after she attended her duties till the day preceding her wedding. She even offered to join work on her big day after rituals were over.

As praise gathered for Oli Barman, Nalbari Deputy Commissioner Bharat Bhushan Devchoudhury also went to attend her wedding ceremony at Singimari village in the district on Monday.

“Had my senior officer wanted me to join duty on Monday night, I would have definitely done so after the wedding rituals are over. In this situation, service to the people comes first,” Barman said.

A nine-hour wait at check-post keeps bride, groom on edge

Meanwhile in Kerala, the coronavirus scare nearly derailed the marriage of a couple as procedural wrangles kept the bride from Karnataka and the groom, in their wedding attire, waiting for nine long hours on two sides of a border check-post before they finally came to be united.

The delay even forced the couple to miss the fixed ‘muhurtam’ time of 11 AM on Monday, but the determined families went ahead with the wedding the same day after the bride was allowed to cross over into Kerala around 4 pm with the clearance of her e-pass, official sources said.

The delay had occurred after authorities refused to allow the bride, hailing from nearby Mangaluru, and her mother when they arrived at the Thalapady check-post around 7 AM on Monday en route to the groom’s place as they did not have a valid inter-state travel pass required in view of the COVID-19 lockdown curbs.

In Bengal, a man swims his way to work to keep family afloat

In Bengal’s Nadia district, 28-year-old Sanjay Pal has been swimming across a river to reach his workplace in absence of boat service due to lockdown. He has been crossing the river for the past 20 days to keep his family of five afloat.

“I am not a good swimmer but there isn’t another option. I have a family of five, including my bedridden parents, to feed, and I am the sole breadwinner. I swim across the Hooghly river for two hours to and fro my place of work,” Pal told PTI over phone from his hometown in West Burdwan.

Each morning, after having a hurried breakfast, the 28-year-old goes to the river ghat, where he changes into his swimming trunks, puts his workplace wear inside a polythene bag and ties it around his waist before taking a plunge.

My shop owner said I wouldn’t get paid if I don’t report for work. Before the lockdown, I used to avail the boat service to reach Nadia, but now services have been suspended. So I have no other way out, but to swim,” he said.

